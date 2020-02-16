Home > Business

Bangladesh stocks turn around on government efforts

  Abdur Rahim Harmachi and Farhan Fardaus,   bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Feb 2020 11:30 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2020 11:30 PM BdST

Bangladesh’s stock market has returned to a bullish trend with the indices and turnover rising daily.

Following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s intervention to save the plunging market, the government last week announced its decision on allowing the banks to set up special funds for investment in the stocks.

Share prices rebounded following the decision and the DSEX, the main index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, rose around 170 points or 3.75 percent to 4734.15 on Sunday, the first trading day of the week.

The turnover was over Tk 9.16 billion. Prices of 293 shares and mutual funds gained, 40 dropped and 23 remained unchanged.    

The index gained around 200 points in the last three trading days.  

At Chittagong Stock Exchange, the CASPI gained 533 points or around 4 percent to 14,437. The turnover was Tk 300 million.

Out of the 286 shares and mutual funds traded on the CSE, prices of 214 advanced, 37 declined and 17 remained unchanged.

AB Mirza Azizul Islam, a former caretaker government adviser, said the market rebound was natural following Hasina’s instructions to save the market.

Good but undervalued shares also gained, he pointed out and described the development as another reason behind the upbeat investor mood.

“Altogether, it can be said that the market has regained the investors’ confidence,” he added.

Azizul, who had also worked as chairman of the stock market regulator BSEC, asked the investors to exercise caution while investing.

“Everyone must see the past record of a share before buying it,” he said.

Saidur Rahman, president of Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association, also said he does not see why the market should not rebound.

“The Bangladesh Bank has taken very good decisions on the prime minister’s instructions; the ADB is giving money for stock market development. Overall, everything is having a positive impact on the market,” he said.

