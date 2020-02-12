Home > Business

Stocks inch higher as new coronavirus cases fall

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Feb 2020 01:06 PM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2020 01:06 PM BdST

Asian shares and Wall Street futures nudged higher on Wednesday amid hopes the worst of the coronavirus in China may have passed, although prevailing uncertainty about the outbreak has kept investors wary.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.31%.

Chinese shares .CSI300 fell 0.12%, but investors in other equity markets looked past this decline. Shares in Hong Kong .HIS rose 0.57% to a three-week high.

Australian shares were up 0.52%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index .N225 rose 0.6%.

Oil futures, which have been in a downtrend since the start of the year, rose in Asia from 13-month lows due to budding optimism about the virus and hopes that output cuts by major producers will support prices.

The yuan was little changed in onshore trade and safe-havens such as Treasuries, the yen and the Swiss franc were marginally weaker in a sign of slowly improving sentiment.

The global mood brightened after China’s senior medical adviser said on Tuesday the number of new coronavirus cases was falling in some provinces and forecast the epidemic would peak this month.

The number of new cases in Hubei, the province at the epicenter of the outbreak, was 1,068 as of Tuesday, down from a peak of over 3,000 new cases on Feb 4, and the lowest number of new infections since Jan 31.

Investors will likely need to see more evidence that the virus, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and has spread to 24 other countries and territories, is indeed receding before they take on more risk.

Concerns that the virus will slow factory activity and consumer spending in the world’s second-largest economy have roiled global stocks and commodities, and many of these markets are still trying to regain their footing.

“Evidence suggests the positive mood will continue, and we see some coordination in markets with oil rallying, base metals up and Treasuries coming under pressure,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

“It does appear there is increasing comfort that the virus won’t impact growth in a significant way, but I am not ready to buy risk assets yet.”

US stock futures ESc1 rose 0.02% in Asia on Wednesday. The S&P 500 .SPX and the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC inched to their second consecutive closing high on Tuesday.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell further in Asia, pushing yields up to 1.6144%.

Treasury prices declined on Tuesday after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US economy is resilient.

Powell also said he is closely monitoring the coronavirus in China, because it could lead to disruptions that affect the global economy.

Chinese firms and factories are struggling to get back to work after the extended Lunar New Year holiday. Some companies say they need loans and are laying off workers as supply chains for global firms from car manufacturers to smartphone makers ruptured.

China’s foremost medical adviser on the outbreak, Zhong Nanshan, told Reuters numbers of new cases were falling in some provinces and forecast the epidemic would peak this month, although investors remained skeptical.

Stocks in New Zealand .NZ50 rose to a record high and then pared gains. The local dollar NZD=D3 rose 0.9% to $0.6462 for its biggest daily gain since December after the country's central bank dropped a reference to the chance of further cuts, suggesting its easing cycle might be over.

In the commodities market, US crude futures CLc1 rose 0.88% to $50.38 a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.33% to $54.83 per barrel on hopes that Chinese demand for oil will pick up once the flu-like virus is contained.

Saudi Arabia wants global oil producers to agree a quick supply cut in response to the coronavirus, sources familiar with the kingdom’s thinking have told Reuters, which is another supportive factor for crude futures.

In the onshore market, the yuan CNY=CFXS held steady at 6.9685 per dollar.

The yen JPY=EBS traded at 109.87 versus the greenback, on course for its third day of decline, while the Swiss franc CHF=EBS held steady at 0.9751 against the dollar.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE -- Pedestrians outside a T-Mobile store in New York on June 11, 2019. The judge in a contentious lawsuit that tried to stop the long-in-the-works merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is planning to rule in favour of the deal, according to three people briefed on the matter. (Brittainy Newman/The New York Times)

Judge approves T-Mobile merger with Sprint

A Boeing logo is seen at the company's facility in Everett after it was announced that their 777X model will make its first test flight later in the week in Everett, Washington, US January 21, 2020. Reuters

Boeing scores no January orders

Stocks surge on special bank fund announcement

Special fund for banks to invest in stock market

A staff member wearing a face mask selects pork meat for online orders at a JD.com's 7Fresh chain, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Yizhuang town, Beijing, China February 8, 2020. REUTERS

China virus putting pressure on pork supplies, prices

FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks are seen at Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 3, 2020. Reuters

Coronavirus hits trade fairs, conferences

Pedestrians in medical masks walk past a shopping area in Beijing, Feb 6, 2020. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in January, major brands across virtually every sector of the world economy — from food to fashion to entertainment to technology — have seen their business in China suffer. (Giulia Marchi/The New York Times)

What big business is saying about coronavirus

Bernie Thompson of Plugable Technologies shows a docking station that he sells on Amazon.com from his facility in Redmond, Washington, US, Feb 6, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus threatens lifeblood of Amazon workers

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.