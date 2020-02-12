Home > Business

Coronavirus costs Vietnamese airlines $430 mln in lost revenue

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Feb 2020 12:27 PM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2020 12:27 PM BdST

The coronavirus has cost Vietnamese airlines about 10 trillion dong ($430 million) so far in lost revenues following travel curbs between Vietnam and China, the government said on Wednesday.

Vietnam declared a public health emergency over the epidemic on Feb 1 and banned all flights to and from China, where more than 1,000 people have died from the virus.

The ban would affect about 400,000 passengers a month, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam said in a statement. The number of passengers on all international flights fell 14.1% during the first week of February from a year earlier, it added.

Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Aviation and Jetstar Pacific Airlines conduct commercial flights on 72 routes between Vietnam and China.

Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

"The flights (to and from China) can only be resumed under the approval from the Prime Minister," CAAV director Dinh Viet Thang said in the statement.

Vietnam confirmed another case of the new coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing its total to 15, the health ministry said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE -- Pedestrians outside a T-Mobile store in New York on June 11, 2019. The judge in a contentious lawsuit that tried to stop the long-in-the-works merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is planning to rule in favour of the deal, according to three people briefed on the matter. (Brittainy Newman/The New York Times)

Judge approves T-Mobile merger with Sprint

A Boeing logo is seen at the company's facility in Everett after it was announced that their 777X model will make its first test flight later in the week in Everett, Washington, US January 21, 2020. Reuters

Boeing scores no January orders

Stocks surge on special bank fund announcement

Special fund for banks to invest in stock market

A staff member wearing a face mask selects pork meat for online orders at a JD.com's 7Fresh chain, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Yizhuang town, Beijing, China February 8, 2020. REUTERS

China virus putting pressure on pork supplies, prices

FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks are seen at Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 3, 2020. Reuters

Coronavirus hits trade fairs, conferences

Pedestrians in medical masks walk past a shopping area in Beijing, Feb 6, 2020. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in January, major brands across virtually every sector of the world economy — from food to fashion to entertainment to technology — have seen their business in China suffer. (Giulia Marchi/The New York Times)

What big business is saying about coronavirus

Bernie Thompson of Plugable Technologies shows a docking station that he sells on Amazon.com from his facility in Redmond, Washington, US, Feb 6, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus threatens lifeblood of Amazon workers

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.