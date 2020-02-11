US judge approves T-Mobile merger with Sprint
Edmund Lee, The New York Times Company
Published: 11 Feb 2020 08:32 PM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2020 08:32 PM BdST
A federal judge on Tuesday ruled in favour of T-Mobile’s takeover of Sprint in a deal that would further concentrate corporate ownership of technology, combining the nation’s third- and fourth-largest wireless carriers and creating a new telecommunications giant to take on rivals AT&T and Verizon.
The decision, by Judge Victor Marrero of US District Court in Manhattan, comes in an unusual suit filed in June by attorneys general from 13 states and the District of Columbia. The challenge was brought after regulators at the Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission gave their blessing to the deal.
The states argued that the combination of T-Mobile and Sprint would reduce competition in the telecommunications industry, lead to higher mobile phone bills and place a financial burden on lower-income customers.
©2020 The New York Times Company
