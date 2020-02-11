Home > Business

Boeing scores no January orders for first time since 1962

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Feb 2020 10:37 PM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2020 10:37 PM BdST

Boeing Co booked no new orders for airplanes last month, the first time it has come up empty-handed in January since 1962, as the US planemaker's once best-selling jet, the 737 MAX, remained grounded following two fatal crashes.
Related Stories

The airplane maker, struggling with a crisis that dates back to the second of the two crashes last March, also said it delivered just 13 planes to customers last month. A year ago, it sealed 45 orders after cancellations in January and delivered 46 planes.

Most airline customers are avoiding placing fresh orders for the 737 MAX until the aircraft is cleared by regulators to fly again, leaving Boeing trailing European rival Airbus SE and swallowing huge monthly financial losses.

The Paris-based planemaker last week posted its biggest January order haul in at least 15 years, as it booked gross orders for 296 aircraft, or 274 net orders after cancellations.

Boeing saw its worst year for orders in decades in 2019 as it struggled with the 737 MAX crisis, leading to its first halt in 737 production in 20 years in January and the departure of Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg in December.

The company has continued to push back its expectations for when the MAX will fly again, meaning it cannot deliver planes to customers and get paid for them.

That has resulted in billions of dollars in losses both for the company and its suppliers, who have had to lay off workers amid uncertainty over the return of the 737 MAX jets.

Airlines, on the other hand, have been forced to pull the 737 MAX out of their flying schedules until the middle of 2020, causing thousands of flight cancellations.

Boeing's own debt doubled to $27.3 billion in 2019, and it continues on a skyward trajectory, as the planemaker compensates both airline customers and suppliers, while fighting lawsuits and paying workers' salaries.

An estimate by Fitch Ratings has pegged Boeing's debt peaking at more than $32 billion to $34 billion after a continued rise in the first and second quarters of 2020.

In a fillip for the company, the Federal Aviation Administration earlier on Tuesday hinted that it was close to conducting a certification test flight on the grounded 737 MAX, although it still does not have a timetable for lifting the flight ban.

Last week, the FAA called senior US airline officials and told them that the agency could approve the 737 MAX's return to service before mid-year - a faster time frame than the planemaker itself has assumed - Reuters reported citing people briefed on the calls.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE -- Pedestrians outside a T-Mobile store in New York on June 11, 2019. The judge in a contentious lawsuit that tried to stop the long-in-the-works merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is planning to rule in favour of the deal, according to three people briefed on the matter. (Brittainy Newman/The New York Times)

Judge approves T-Mobile merger with Sprint

Stocks surge on special bank fund announcement

Special fund for banks to invest in stock market

A staff member wearing a face mask selects pork meat for online orders at a JD.com's 7Fresh chain, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Yizhuang town, Beijing, China February 8, 2020. REUTERS

China virus putting pressure on pork supplies, prices

FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks are seen at Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 3, 2020. Reuters

Coronavirus hits trade fairs, conferences

Pedestrians in medical masks walk past a shopping area in Beijing, Feb 6, 2020. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in January, major brands across virtually every sector of the world economy — from food to fashion to entertainment to technology — have seen their business in China suffer. (Giulia Marchi/The New York Times)

What big business is saying about coronavirus

Bernie Thompson of Plugable Technologies shows a docking station that he sells on Amazon.com from his facility in Redmond, Washington, US, Feb 6, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus threatens lifeblood of Amazon workers

Workers produce face masks as the demand for their production rapidly increased and struggles to meet orders, at a Turkish manufacturer's facility in Istanbul, Turkey, January 30, 2020. Reuters

Turkish clothes makers see orders shifting from China

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.