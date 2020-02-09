Home > Business

Coronavirus hits trade fairs, conferences

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Feb 2020 12:34 AM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2020 12:34 AM BdST

Over two dozen large trade fairs and industry conferences in China and overseas have been postponed or hit by travel curbs and concerns about the spread of a coronavirus, potentially disrupting deals worth billions of dollars.

In order of scheduled or likely dates:

* Taipei International Book Exhibition, Feb. 4-9 - Billed as Taiwan's largest annual literary event, the exhibition has been postponed to May 7-12.

* League of Legends Pro League, due to start Feb. 5: The e-sports league owned by gaming giant Tencent Holdings said it would postpone the start of its second week until further notice.

* Singapore Airshow, Feb 11-16: The aviation leadership summit scheduled on the eve of the event was cancelled. The show itself will go ahead as planned, but on a smaller scale

* China Commodity Markets Insight Forum 2020, Feb 19-20: The forum held by S&P Global Platts was delayed until further notice.

* National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) travel fair 2020, Feb 21-23: Moved to May because exhibitors were concerned about turnout at the fair.

* US chipmaker Nvidia pulled out of the Feb. 24-27 Mobile World Congress telecoms conference in Barcelona, becoming the third exhibitor after Swedish equipment maker Ericsson and South Korea's LG Electronics.

* China Iron Ore 2020, Feb. 25-27: The event held by Fastmarkets in Beijing has been postponed to June 30–July 2.

* East China Import and Export Commodity Fair, March 1-4：Due to be held in Shanghai, the fair usually attracts traders of garments and household goods. It was postponed until further notice.

* Marine Money China, March 3-4: Originally slated to be held in Shanghai, organisers of the meeting for shipping financiers have said that it has been delayed, likely until November.

* Food & Hotel Asia in Singapore, March 3-6: Organisers of the biennial trade show have postponed its first leg to July. The event attracted more than 80,000 attendees when it was last held in 2018.

* National People's Congress, likely to have started March 5: China is considering delaying the annual meeting of its top legislative body, five people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* 6th China LNG & Gas International Exhibition and Summit, Shanghai, March 4-6: Organisers said the event has been postponed until a later date this year. They are in the process of confirming the new date.

* Asian Ferroalloys, March 16-18: The conference by Fastmarkets, due to be held in Shanghai, has been postponed with no new date given.

* Art Basel Hong Kong show, March 19-21: The high-profile annual show has been cancelled.

* SEMICON/FPD China 2020, March 18-30: The annual trade conference for the global chip industry in China was postponed until further notice.

* China Development Forum, usually late March: Hosted by a foundation under the State Council, the conference was postponed until further notice.

* Canton Fair, spring season from April 15: The venue of China's oldest and biggest trade fair said it has suspended exhibitions until further notice.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Pedestrians in medical masks walk past a shopping area in Beijing, Feb 6, 2020. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in January, major brands across virtually every sector of the world economy — from food to fashion to entertainment to technology — have seen their business in China suffer. (Giulia Marchi/The New York Times)

What big business is saying about coronavirus

Bernie Thompson of Plugable Technologies shows a docking station that he sells on Amazon.com from his facility in Redmond, Washington, US, Feb 6, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus threatens lifeblood of Amazon workers

Workers produce face masks as the demand for their production rapidly increased and struggles to meet orders, at a Turkish manufacturer's facility in Istanbul, Turkey, January 30, 2020. Reuters

Turkish clothes makers see orders shifting from China

Investors sit in front of a board showing stock information at a brokerage house on the first day of trade in China since the Lunar New Year, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China Feb 3, 2020. REUTERS

China won't release January trade data

A worker checks and packs medical face masks at Kolmi Hopen's factory in Angers, France, Feb 5, 2019. The New York Times

Face mask makers go into overdrive

An investor sits next to a stock quotation board at a brokerage office in Beijing, China Jan 3, 2020. REUTERS

Rally in stocks runs out of steam

A taxi driver wearing a surgical mask sits inside a taxi in front of Yokohama station in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan Feb 5, 2020. REUTERS

Foxconn sees full China production resuming late-Feb

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the logo of Hyundai Motor during the 2019 Seoul Motor Show in Goyang, South Korea, March 28, 2019. Reuters

Hyundai to halt S Korea output

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.