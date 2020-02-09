Home > Business

China coronavirus putting more pressure on pork supplies, prices

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Feb 2020 04:03 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2020 04:03 PM BdST

China's coronavirus outbreak has delayed the launch of new pig breeding facilities and put even more pressure on pork supplies and prices, an official with the agriculture ministry told a briefing on Sunday.

Kong Liang, deputy director at the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Bureau of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted the delivery of vital feed and veterinary medicine supplies, and also delayed the return of agricultural workers to farms.

To contain the spread of the virus, China has imposed halts on the movement of people and goods from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak and the capital of Hubei province, which is also under a lockdown, as well as other regions with cases of the disease.

"Looking at it from a market perspective, due to the regional blockades, pork supplies in some places are tight, and prices have risen by a certain extent," Kong told reporters.

China's pork supplies were reduced by as much as 21.3% in 2019 as a result of an African swine fever outbreak that forced authorities to slaughter as many as 390,000 pigs, Kong said. The latest crisis has interrupted state-led efforts to revive the industry.

China has released 10,000 tonnes of frozen pork from its strategic reserve for use in Hubei. It is also aiming to raise imports to alleviate shortages.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks are seen at Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 3, 2020. Reuters

Coronavirus hits trade fairs, conferences

Pedestrians in medical masks walk past a shopping area in Beijing, Feb 6, 2020. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in January, major brands across virtually every sector of the world economy — from food to fashion to entertainment to technology — have seen their business in China suffer. (Giulia Marchi/The New York Times)

What big business is saying about coronavirus

Bernie Thompson of Plugable Technologies shows a docking station that he sells on Amazon.com from his facility in Redmond, Washington, US, Feb 6, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus threatens lifeblood of Amazon workers

Workers produce face masks as the demand for their production rapidly increased and struggles to meet orders, at a Turkish manufacturer's facility in Istanbul, Turkey, January 30, 2020. Reuters

Turkish clothes makers see orders shifting from China

Investors sit in front of a board showing stock information at a brokerage house on the first day of trade in China since the Lunar New Year, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China Feb 3, 2020. REUTERS

China won't release January trade data

A worker checks and packs medical face masks at Kolmi Hopen's factory in Angers, France, Feb 5, 2019. The New York Times

Face mask makers go into overdrive

An investor sits next to a stock quotation board at a brokerage office in Beijing, China Jan 3, 2020. REUTERS

Rally in stocks runs out of steam

A taxi driver wearing a surgical mask sits inside a taxi in front of Yokohama station in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan Feb 5, 2020. REUTERS

Foxconn sees full China production resuming late-Feb

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.