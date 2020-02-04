Mask prices surge in Bangladesh amid coronavirus scare
Masum Billah, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Feb 2020 12:02 AM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2020 12:06 AM BdST
Traders have hiked the price of face masks amid mounting fears in Bangladesh over a deadly coronavirus which has originated in China and killed over 360 people so far.
A surge in demand triggering a shortage of mask stocks has driven up the price, according to them.
Although the majority of face masks in the Bangladeshi market come from China, many, including Chinese nationals, are stocking up on the product to send it back to the virus-hit country, say wholesalers.
Bangladesh is yet to diagnose a case of the infection despite running tests on Chinese nationals living in the country as well as the 312 Bangladeshis who have recently returned from the coronavirus epicentre Wuhan.
Customers buying protective masks at a store in the Bangladesh Medical Association building in Dhaka on Sunday amid the outbreak of a novel coronavirus in China. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
On Monday, customers scrambed to buy masks at the majority of medical equipment stores at the BMA building in Dhaka's Topkhana.
Raqibul Hassan bought five packets of 50 masks each from a shop in the market ahead of his return to China for work amid the outbreak. Prices are quite steep now, he told bdnews24.com.
A packet of 50 disposable masks is currently selling for Tk 480, said Raqibul.
"Masks which cost between Tk 1 and 5 are now priced at Tk 10-11."
Children wearing masks to prevent catching a deadly coronavirus which has spread to 27 countries across the world after breaking out in China. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
"PM 2.5 masks used to cost between Tk 18 and 20. They're now selling for Tk 50 to 60," he said.
On the reasons behind the price hike, Iliyas explained, "Many have bought masks with the aim of sending them to China while others are stocking up on them. Prices have shot up as a result."
