Exports fall 1.7% in Jan
Abdur Rahim Harmachhi, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Feb 2020 08:09 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2020 08:15 PM BdST
Exports fell 1.7 percent year-on-year to $3.62 billion in January, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau.
Exports missed a $4.22 billion target set for the month.
Garment exports declined 5.71 percent to $19.06 billion in the July-January period from a year earlier. Apparel shipments fell short of a $22.12 billion target for the same period.
