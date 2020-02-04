Home > Business

Exports fall 1.7% in Jan

  Abdur Rahim Harmachhi,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Feb 2020 08:09 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2020 08:15 PM BdST

Exports fell 1.7 percent year-on-year to $3.62 billion in January, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau. 

Exports missed a $4.22 billion target set for the month.

Garment exports declined 5.71 percent to $19.06 billion in the July-January period from a year earlier. Apparel shipments fell short of a $22.12 billion target for the same period.

