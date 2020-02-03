BTRC to appoint administrators to Grameenpone over pay disputed audit claim
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Feb 2020 10:29 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2020 10:29 PM BdST
The telecom regulator is moving to start the process of appointing administrators to Grameenphone if the country's top operator fails to pay Tk 20 billion to the BTRC as part of its disputed audit demand within the deadline set by the Supreme Court.
The development came after Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman on Monday told reporters that the audit dispute would be settled 'soon'.
Grameenphone has until Feb 24 to pay up as per the three-month deadline set by the Appellate Division, said BTRC Chairman Jahurul Haque.
"After that, the BTRC can take any decision it sees fit and the process of appointing administrators will begin."
The BTRC earlier claimed it was owed Tk 125.8 billion by Grameenphone and over Tk 8.67 billion from Robi in “dues found in audit”.
The telecom regulator had threatened to revoke the licences of the two operators after they failed to pay the arrears despite several reminders.
The BTRC also decided to stop the issuance of NOCs and other approvals for Grameenphone and Robi as the operators later took the matter to court.
The High Court later froze for two months a lower court order requiring Grameenphone to clear the audit demand on Oct 17 last year.
But after the BTRC appealed against the stay, the apex court ordered Grameenphone to pay the regulator Tk 20 billion within three months.
Grameenphone subsequently asked for a review of the Supreme Court order and sought the court’s consideration to allow the firm to deposit around Tk 5.75 billion in 12 equal monthly instalments on Jan 26.
"We haven't had any investment in the six months and as a result, we haven't been able to expand our network as planned. There will be a major gap in customer experience if we can't expand our network in the next six months," said Yasir.
