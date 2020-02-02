Home > Business

Government floating shares of seven energy firms ‘to stabilise capital market

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Feb 2020 11:50 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2020 11:51 PM BdST

The government is going to float shares of seven of its energy firms on the capital market “soon”, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said.

These are Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, Power Grid Company of Bangladesh, North-West Power Generation Company, Electricity Generation of Bangladesh, Ashuganj Power Station Company, B-R Powergen Ltd and Gas Transmission Company.

The government will appoint “good firms” to have the assets of the companies re-valued within two months in order to determine the prices of the shares, according to Kamal.

He was speaking to reporters after a meeting with top officials stock market regulator BSEC and the government firms.

“We’ve decided to list seven government companies on the stock market to make it more sustainable and stable,” the minister said.

Initially, the companies will offer 10 to 25 percent of their shares, according to him.

The government firms that are already listed on the market will also offload 10 percent shares anew, he added.

