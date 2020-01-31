India bans export of protective masks, clothing amid coronavirus outbreak
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Jan 2020 09:14 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2020 09:14 PM BdST
India on Friday banned the export of personal protection equipment such as masks and clothing amid a global coronavirus outbreak.
It did not give a reason for the ban but it reported its first case of the new coronavirus on Thursday, a woman in the southern state of Kerala who was a student of Wuhan University in China.
The central Chinese city of Wuhan is the epicentre of the outbreak, and the virus has since spread to more than 9,800 people globally and killed 213 people in China.
Several Indian citizens living in Wuhan will arrive in India by plane on Saturday and be taken to a quarantine centre on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi.
India, the world's second most heavily populated country after China, has taken measures to ensure that all people arriving from China report to health authorities.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Asia shares fight for footing after turbulent week
- Helena Helmersson appointed first female CEO of H&M
- Boeing swings to annual loss as 737 MAX costs near $19 billion
- AMTOB elects Robi MD Mahtab president
- Talks on for sell off retailer Agora to Meena Bazar owner Gemcon
- Apple's iPhone back to growth as company braces for coronavirus impact
- Asian shares turn red as Hong Kong tumbles on China virus
- Defying Trump, Britain's Johnson gives Huawei restricted 5G remit
- India renews push to sell Air India, puts entire stake on the block
- China virus fears push stocks to two-week low, safe havens gain
Most Read
- Bangladesh sending jet Friday to fly its nationals from coronavirus-hit Wuhan
- Helena Helmersson appointed first female CEO of H&M
- Election Commission lists Bangladeshi officials as foreign observers
- Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare
- Dhaka elections: EC announces voting day restrictions on traffic movement
- Pilots, flight attendants demand flights to China stop as virus fear mounts worldwide
- WHO declares China virus outbreak an international emergency
- Law and order situation under control ahead of Dhaka polls, says home minister
- Quader visits Dhaka hospital with respiratory problems
- Joy predicts landslide win for Awami League in Dhaka city elections