Home > Business

India likely to raise import duties on more than 50 items next week

  >>  Reuters

Published: 25 Jan 2020 03:38 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2020 03:38 PM BdST

India plans to increase import duties on more than 50 items including electronics, electrical goods, chemicals and handicrafts, targeting about $56 billion worth of imports from China and elsewhere, officials and industry sources said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman could make the announcement when she presents her annual budget for 2020/21 on Feb 1, along with other stimulus measures to revive sagging economic growth, one of the government officials said.

Higher customs duties are likely to hit goods such as mobile phone chargers, industrial chemicals, lamps, wooden furniture, candles, jewellery and handicraft items, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The move could hit smartphone manufacturers that still import chargers or other components such as vibrator motors and ringers, along with retailers such as giant IKEA that is in the process of expanding its footprint in India.

IKEA had previously flagged higher Indian customs duties as a challenge.

The government had identified items and decided to increase import tariffs by 5%-10% as recommended by a panel of trade and finance ministry officials, among others, the second government official said.

“Our aim is to curb imports of non-essential items,” said the official, adding a hike in import duties would provide a level playing field for local manufacturers-hit by cheap imports from China, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and other countries that enjoy trade pacts with India.

The sources asked not be identified as the discussions were private.

A spokesman for the finance ministry and a spokeswoman for the commerce ministry declined to comment.

Since taking charge in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imposed several restrictions on imports while allowing more foreign investment in manufacturing, defence and other sectors.

Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also asked the government to increase duties on non-essential items to boost local manufacturing.

“We expect the budget will address the issue of ... cheap imports under free trade pacts,” Gopal Krishan Agarwal, the head of BJP’s Economic Affairs Cell, told Reuters.

A committee of trade ministry officials in consultation with local industries had initially planned to target more than 130 items accounting for roughly $100 billion worth of imports, but it has since pruned the list, the first official said.

IMPORT QUALITY STANDARDS

The government is separately considering imposing “quality standards” on imports as less than 10% of India’s tariff lines are regulated for safety, health and environmental standards, an industry official, who is participating in the pre-budget consultations, said.

Ahead of the budget, the trade ministry has also asked the finance ministry to consider a Border Adjustment Tax (BAT) on imported goods to level the playing field for domestic players that also have to pay local taxes like electricity duties and levies on fuel, the second government official said.

The official added this could be imposed on top of any tariffs further raising the costs of imported goods.

Last July, the government raised import tax on more than 75 items, including gold and automobile parts, in its post-election budget.

India’s goods imports, which had been growing faster than exports in the last several years, fell some 8.90% during the April-December period from year-earlier levels, compared to a roughly 2% decline in exports.

This has helped the Modi administration cut its trade deficit that stood at $118 billion during April-December, down from $148 billion a year earlier.

The United States wants India to buy at least another $5-6 billion worth of American farm goods if New Delhi wants to win reinstatement of a key US trade concession and seal a wider pact, four sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.

US President Donald Trump cited trade barriers last year when removing India from its Generalized System of Preferences program that allowed zero tariffs on $5.6 billion of exports to the United States. In retaliation, India slapped higher tariffs on more than two dozens US products.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends a joint news conference with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in New Delhi, India, Nov 1, 2019. REUTERS/FILE

India to raise import duties on over 50 items

A farmer works in his sugarcane field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Feb 28, 2015. REUTERS

Malaysia to buy more Indian sugar

A worker in a protective suit is seen at the closed seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China Jan 10, 2020. REUTERS

China’s virus outbreak exposes perils of wildlife trade

Bangladeshi-American business Dr Omar Ishrak becomes chairman of Intel’s board of directors. Photo via Intel website

Bangladeshi-American businessman named Intel chairman

An investor looks at a stock quotation board at a brokerage office in Beijing, China January 3, 2020. REUTERS

Asian shares wilt as China virus spreads

AS CEO, David Glass increased Walmart annual revenues to $165 billion in 2000, up from $16 billion in 1988. Photo: Darren Rovell via Twitter

Walmart boss David Glass dies

FILE -- Cattle near the Dunns Road Fire outside Maragle in New South Wales, Australia, Jan 10, 2020. The poor air quality from the fires is making equipment harder to operate at a large mine for Australia's biggest coal company, and some workers have had to take leave to fight fires. The irony was not lost on many in Australia. (Matthew Abbott/The New York Times)

Bushfire smoke hits Australia coal output

Zomato delivery workers wait to receive orders in Gurugram, India, on Aug 27, 2019. Uber on Jan 20, 2020, agreed to sell Uber Eats in India to rival Zomato, continuing its recent efforts to drop money-losing businesses. The New York Times

Uber sells food delivery business in India

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.