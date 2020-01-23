Home > Business

Malaysia to buy more Indian sugar to resolve palm oil spat

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 Jan 2020 03:00 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2020 03:00 PM BdST

Malaysia's top sugar refiner said it will increase purchases of the commodity from India, which according to two sources is part of efforts to placate New Delhi amid an ongoing spat over palm oil imports.

MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad will buy 130,000 tonnes of raw sugar from India worth 200 million ringgit ($49.20 million) in the first quarter, the company told Reuters. It bought around 88,000 tonnes of raw sugar from India in 2019.

MSM is the sugar refining arm of the world's largest palm oil producer, FGV Holdings, which is an unit of Malaysian state-owned Federal Land Development Authority or Felda.

The company did not cite the palm oil dispute as a reason for the increase in purchases.

But the two sources, who are familiar with discussions between the company and the government on the purchase, said it was a bid to appease India, which has been urging Malaysia to reduce the trade deficit between the countries.

India, the world's largest edible oil buyer, this month effectively halted Malaysian palm oil imports apparently in retaliation to Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's comments criticising New Delhi over its policy on Kashmir.

Malaysia has said it will look to other markets to sell more palm oil but that may not be easy as India has been the biggest buyer of Malaysian palm oil for the past five years, purchasing 4.4 million tonnes in 2019.

Malaysia's exports to India were worth $10.8 billion in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, while imports totalled $6.4 billion.

Malaysia imported a total of 1.95 million tonnes of raw sugar in 2019, according to data from the International Sugar Organisation on Refinitiv Eikon. It typically buys more from Brazil and Thailand than from India.

India is the world's biggest sugar producer but is struggling with a surplus. Its exports are expected to rise to a record 5 million tonnes for the 2019/20 season.

MSM said it was expecting the arrival of three shipments of raw sugar from India between January and February.

"This is very good move. It will help India in increasing sugar exports," Praful Vithalani, president of the All India Sugar Trade Association told Reuters about MSM's move to buy more from India.

Around 50,000 tonnes of raw sugar has already been contracted by Malaysia for January shipments, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A farmer works in his sugarcane field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Feb 28, 2015. REUTERS

Malaysia to buy more Indian sugar

A worker in a protective suit is seen at the closed seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China Jan 10, 2020. REUTERS

China’s virus outbreak exposes perils of wildlife trade

Bangladeshi-American business Dr Omar Ishrak becomes chairman of Intel’s board of directors. Photo via Intel website

Bangladeshi-American businessman named Intel chairman

An investor looks at a stock quotation board at a brokerage office in Beijing, China January 3, 2020. REUTERS

Asian shares wilt as China virus spreads

AS CEO, David Glass increased Walmart annual revenues to $165 billion in 2000, up from $16 billion in 1988. Photo: Darren Rovell via Twitter

Walmart boss David Glass dies

FILE -- Cattle near the Dunns Road Fire outside Maragle in New South Wales, Australia, Jan 10, 2020. The poor air quality from the fires is making equipment harder to operate at a large mine for Australia's biggest coal company, and some workers have had to take leave to fight fires. The irony was not lost on many in Australia. (Matthew Abbott/The New York Times)

Bushfire smoke hits Australia coal output

Zomato delivery workers wait to receive orders in Gurugram, India, on Aug 27, 2019. Uber on Jan 20, 2020, agreed to sell Uber Eats in India to rival Zomato, continuing its recent efforts to drop money-losing businesses. The New York Times

Uber sells food delivery business in India

Medical staff carry a box as they walk at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China Jan 10, 2020. REUTERS

China virus outbreak spooks global markets

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.