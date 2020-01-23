Intel appoints Bangladeshi-American Dr Omar Ishrak as board chairman
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jan 2020 12:57 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2020 12:57 PM BdST
US tech giant Intel has named Bangladeshi-American businessman Dr Omar Ishrak as the chairman of its board.
Omar, a member of Intel’s board of directors since March 2017, replaces Andy D Bryant, who stepped down after seven years in the post.
“I have full confidence in Omar leading the board, which is fortunate to have his expertise at leading an innovative, global company,” said Intel CEO Bob Swan on the appointment.
Omar grew up in Bangladesh, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree and PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of London, King's College.
He has been serving as the chairman and CEO of Medtronic, a global leader in medical technology, since 2011.
Before that, he spent 16 years in various roles with General Electric Co, most recently as president and CEO of GE Healthcare Systems, a division of GE Healthcare.
He is also a member of the board of trustees of the Asia Society, which promotes mutual understanding and strengthening partnerships among peoples, leaders and institutions of Asia and the US in a global context, according to Intel.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Asian shares wilt, oil tumbles as China virus spreads
- David Glass, Walmart boss and KC Royals owner, dies at 84
- Australian coal company says bushfire smoke is slowing production
- Uber sells food delivery business in India
- China virus outbreak spooks global markets as fourth death reported
- India targets Jeff Bezos over Amazon and Washington Post
- Saudi Arabia starts selling triple-tranche dollar bonds
- Capitalism seen doing ‘more harm than good’ in global survey
- Dhaka stocks notch biggest gain since 2013 on PM’s steps
- India has not approached Bangladesh to sell onion, commerce minister says
Most Read
- E-passport era begins in Bangladesh
- E-passport marks another step forward for Bangladesh, says Hasina
- Hasina says no one is above the law as she defends Baul singer arrest
- Bangladesh climbs up eight notches on Democracy Index
- Bank directors alone have borrowed Tk 1.73 trillion
- The freshwater giants are dying
- ‘Voted, but got nothing’: Slum dwellers expect no gains from Dhaka city polls
- Hasina describes deaths of four MPs in a month as ‘painful’ experience for parliament
- Rakibul claims hat-trick as Bangladesh crush Scotland in U19 World Cup
- Bangladesh reach Pakistan for T20s amid ‘no security worries’