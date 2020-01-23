Intel appoints Bangladeshi-American Dr Omar Ishrak as board chairman

Omar, a member of Intel’s board of directors since March 2017, replaces Andy D Bryant, who stepped down after seven years in the post.

“I have full confidence in Omar leading the board, which is fortunate to have his expertise at leading an innovative, global company,” said Intel CEO Bob Swan on the appointment.

Omar grew up in Bangladesh, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree and PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of London, King's College.

He has been serving as the chairman and CEO of Medtronic, a global leader in medical technology, since 2011.

Before that, he spent 16 years in various roles with General Electric Co, most recently as president and CEO of GE Healthcare Systems, a division of GE Healthcare.

He is also a member of the board of trustees of the Asia Society, which promotes mutual understanding and strengthening partnerships among peoples, leaders and institutions of Asia and the US in a global context, according to Intel.