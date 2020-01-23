Home > Business

Intel appoints Bangladeshi-American Dr Omar Ishrak as board chairman

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Jan 2020 12:57 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2020 12:57 PM BdST

US tech giant Intel has named Bangladeshi-American businessman Dr Omar Ishrak as the chairman of its board.

Omar, a member of Intel’s board of directors since March 2017, replaces Andy D Bryant, who stepped down after seven years in the post.

 “I have full confidence in Omar leading the board, which is fortunate to have his expertise at leading an innovative, global company,” said Intel CEO Bob Swan on the appointment.

Omar grew up in Bangladesh, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree and PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of London, King's College.

He has been serving as the chairman and CEO of Medtronic, a global leader in medical technology, since 2011.

Before that, he spent 16 years in various roles with General Electric Co, most recently as president and CEO of GE Healthcare Systems, a division of GE Healthcare.

He is also a member of the board of trustees of the Asia Society, which promotes mutual understanding and strengthening partnerships among peoples, leaders and institutions of Asia and the US in a global context, according to Intel.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

AS CEO, David Glass increased Walmart annual revenues to $165 billion in 2000, up from $16 billion in 1988. Photo: Darren Rovell via Twitter

Walmart boss David Glass dies

FILE -- Cattle near the Dunns Road Fire outside Maragle in New South Wales, Australia, Jan 10, 2020. The poor air quality from the fires is making equipment harder to operate at a large mine for Australia's biggest coal company, and some workers have had to take leave to fight fires. The irony was not lost on many in Australia. (Matthew Abbott/The New York Times)

Bushfire smoke hits Australia coal output

Zomato delivery workers wait to receive orders in Gurugram, India, on Aug 27, 2019. Uber on Jan 20, 2020, agreed to sell Uber Eats in India to rival Zomato, continuing its recent efforts to drop money-losing businesses. The New York Times

Uber sells food delivery business in India

Medical staff carry a box as they walk at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China Jan 10, 2020. REUTERS

China virus outbreak spooks global markets

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, attends a company event in New Delhi, India, Jan 15, 2020. REUTERS

India targets Bezos over Amazon, WaPo

View shows the King Abdullah Financial District, north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 1, 2017. REUTERS

S Arabia starts selling triple-tranche dollar bonds

The national flags of several countries and a flag with the logo of the World Economic Forum (WEF) fly at the roof of the congress centre during preparations for the annual WEF meeting in the Swiss Alps resort of Davos, Switzerland Jan 19, 2020. REUTERS

Capitalism is doing ‘more harm than good’: survey

Dhaka stocks gain most since 2013

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.