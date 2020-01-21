Home > Business

Saudi Arabia starts selling triple-tranche dollar bonds

   

Published: 21 Jan 2020 11:36 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2020 11:36 AM BdST

The government of Saudi Arabia started marketing on Tuesday US dollar denominated bonds split into tranches of seven, 12 and 35 years, a document showed.

The kingdom is offering initial price guidance of around 110 basis points (bps) over US Treasuries for the seven-year paper, 135 bps over the benchmark for the 12-year tranche, and 180 bps over for the 35-year.

Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered are joint global coordinators and lead managers, and BNP Paribas, HSBC, JPMorgan and NCB Capital have been hired as passive lead managers.

