Saudi Arabia starts selling triple-tranche dollar bonds

The kingdom is offering initial price guidance of around 110 basis points (bps) over US Treasuries for the seven-year paper, 135 bps over the benchmark for the 12-year tranche, and 180 bps over for the 35-year.

Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered are joint global coordinators and lead managers, and BNP Paribas, HSBC, JPMorgan and NCB Capital have been hired as passive lead managers.