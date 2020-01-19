Home > Business

Dhaka stocks notch biggest gain since 2013 on PM’s steps

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jan 2020 03:04 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2020 03:16 PM BdST

Dhaka stocks have gained 5.6 percent, the biggest jump since the key index DSEX was introduced in January 2013.

The shares on the Dhaka Stock Exchange were buoyed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s instructions to prop up the markets.

The index extended gains for the third day and closed at 4,382.06 on Sunday. It declined 24.8 percent in the past 52 weeks.

Hasina met capital market policymakers on Thursday to discuss ways to pull the stocks out of a slump, a day after an MP called in parliament for her intervention.

Khairul Hossain, the chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, and government policymakers attended the meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Dhaka.

They discussed both short- and long-term measures to bring “dynamism to the market”, the BSEC said in a statement.

Hasina ordered the relevant authorities to implement a number of short-term measures without delay. These include ensuring more involvement of the banks and financial institutions in the stock market, arranging loans on easy terms for merchant bankers and institutional investors, and increasing investment capabilities of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh.

The other measures agreed in the meeting are: bolstering efforts to attract foreign investors and create their confidence in the local market, increasing institutional investments, and enlisting profitable multinational and government companies on the market for raising the number of quality IPOs.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Dhaka stocks gain most since 2013

Yasir Azman new CEO of Grameenphone

No onion push from India: Munshi

PMO meet on stock market held

Representational image. Reuters

India’s SC rejects telecos’ plea for relief on govt dues

Bangladesh eyes migrant worker deal with Malaysia

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and US President Donald Trump shake hands after signing

Concerns linger as US, China sign trade deal

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, seated left, and President Donald Trump sign a limited trade agreement at the White House in Washington on Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020. The New York Times

Trump signs China trade deal

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.