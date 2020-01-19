Dhaka stocks notch biggest gain since 2013 on PM’s steps
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jan 2020 03:04 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2020 03:16 PM BdST
Dhaka stocks have gained 5.6 percent, the biggest jump since the key index DSEX was introduced in January 2013.
The shares on the Dhaka Stock Exchange were buoyed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s instructions to prop up the markets.
The index extended gains for the third day and closed at 4,382.06 on Sunday. It declined 24.8 percent in the past 52 weeks.
Hasina met capital market policymakers on Thursday to discuss ways to pull the stocks out of a slump, a day after an MP called in parliament for her intervention.
Khairul Hossain, the chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, and government policymakers attended the meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Dhaka.
They discussed both short- and long-term measures to bring “dynamism to the market”, the BSEC said in a statement.
Hasina ordered the relevant authorities to implement a number of short-term measures without delay. These include ensuring more involvement of the banks and financial institutions in the stock market, arranging loans on easy terms for merchant bankers and institutional investors, and increasing investment capabilities of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh.
The other measures agreed in the meeting are: bolstering efforts to attract foreign investors and create their confidence in the local market, increasing institutional investments, and enlisting profitable multinational and government companies on the market for raising the number of quality IPOs.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dhaka stocks notch biggest gain since 2013 on PM’s steps
- India has not approached Bangladesh to sell onion, commerce minister says
- Policymakers meet at PMO to prop up stock market after Hasina urged to step in
- Bangladesh eyes deal with Malaysia to protect migrant workers from abuse
- India’s top court rejects telecom firms' plea for relief on government dues
- Grameenphone appoints Yasir Azman as new CEO
- Concerns linger after US and China sign initial trade deal
- Trump signs China trade deal, putting economic conflict on pause
- BanglaCat showcases Caterpillar gas generator sets at Chattogram investors’ meet
- As Aramco hails record IPO, Abu Dhabi's ADNOC whips up $19 billion
Most Read
- SSC, equivalent exams deferred to Feb 3 for Dhaka vote
- EC bows down to pressure, changes Dhaka polling day for Saraswati Puja
- Second phase of Bishwa Ijtema begins in Tongi
- 3 of a family die in Jashore car crash
- Hasan Mahmud wins maiden call-up as Bangladesh announce T20 squad for Pakistan tour
- Trump gives dramatic account of Soleimani's last minutes before death
- EC calls emergency meeting amid growing calls for rescheduling Dhaka polls
- Atiqul’s wife campaigns in a slum, accompanied by celebrities
- Myanmar, China ink deals to accelerate Belt and Road as Xi courts an isolated Suu Kyi
- New citizenship law is India's internal matter, says Hasina