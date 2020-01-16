Hasina meets policymakers at PMO to prop up stock market
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jan 2020 08:25 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2020 08:44 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has met capital market policymakers to discuss ways to pull the stocks out of a slump, a day after an MP called in parliament for her intervention.
Khairul Hossain, the chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, and government policymakers attended the meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon, BSEC spokesman Saiful Islam told bdnews24.com.
They discussed both short- and long-term measures to bring “dynamism to the market”, the BSEC said in a statement.
Hasina ordered the relevant authorities to implement a number of short-term measures without delay.
These include ensuring more involvement of the banks and financial institutions in the stock market, arranging loans on easy terms for merchant bankers and institutional investors, and increasing investment capabilities of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh.
The other measures agreed in the meeting are: bolstering efforts to attract foreign investors and create their confidence in the local market, increasing institutional investments, and enlisting profitable multinational and government companies on the market for raising the number of quality IPOs.
“The high level of the government will take proper measures,” the statement says.
Steps will also be taken to resolve the long-term issues after identifying them, it added.
File Photo: A group of investors demonstrate outside the Dhaka Stock Exchange in Motijheel on Tuesday when the DSEX dropped below the base value.
The situation in the market has forced small investors on to the street. They defied police obstacles to demonstrate outside the Dhaka Stock Exchange in Motijheel on Tuesday when the main index dropped below the base value.
The premier bourse saw Tk 1 trillion wiped off its market capital in a year while Price-to-Earnings Ratio or P/E Ratio has hit the worst level.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Grameenphone appoints Yasir Azman as new CEO
- Concerns linger after US and China sign initial trade deal
- Trump signs China trade deal, putting economic conflict on pause
- BanglaCat showcases Caterpillar gas generator sets at Chattogram investors’ meet
- As Aramco hails record IPO, Abu Dhabi's ADNOC whips up $19 billion
- Call in parliament for Hasina’s intervention to rescue sinking stock market
- Accord, BGMEA sign deal on transition council for sustainability
- Stocks suffer a huge slump again as DSEX drops below base value
- Robi pays first instalment of BTRC's audit demand
- Britain bans using credit cards to gamble
Most Read
- Deal signed for construction of Dhaka airport’s third terminal
- Grameenphone appoints Yasir Azman as new CEO
- Russian premier resigns, as Putin calls for constitutional overhaul
- Saudi society is changing. Just take a look at these coffeehouses
- Do Dhaka voters care about the winner or what the candidates are promising?
- Man beaten after pulling gun on protesters during DU student demo at Shahbagh
- BNP mayor candidate Ishraque to stand trial in ACC case
- Call in parliament for Hasina’s intervention to rescue sinking stock market
- Court issues arrest order for Prothom Alo editor, 9 others over student's death
- US House votes to send Trump impeachment charges to Senate, approving managers