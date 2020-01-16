Grameenphone appoints Yasir Azman as new CEO

Home > Business

The Board of Directors of Grameenphone has appointed Yasir Azman as the new CEO of the Bangladeshi operation.

Azman becomes the first Bangladeshi to head Grameenphone.

Azman, who has previously served as CMO and Deputy CEO of the telecom company, will take on his new role from Feb 1, Grameenphone said in a statement on Thursday. 

He was also Head of Distribution & eBusiness for Grameenphone's parent company Telenor and has worked across all Telenor operations.

Azman replaces current CEO Michael Foley, who is relocating to Africa, where his family is based.

“I am also pleased that Yasir Azman has accepted the challenge to lead our operations in Bangladesh. While also serving as deputy CEO, he has run one of our best performing sales and distribution organisations in Telenor Group. Having risen through the ranks, it’s extra special to welcome Azman as the first home-grown CEO of Grameenphone,” said Sigve Brekke, president and CEO of Telenor Group.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Michael Foley for leading the company through an impressive digital transformation as well as his valuable contributions also in Pakistan and Bulgaria.”

Sharad Mehrotra, CEO of Telenor Myanmar, has been appointed the new CEO of dtac, Telenor Group’s mobile operator in Thailand. He replaces Alexandra Reich, who is seeking new leadership opportunities. Hans Martin Hoegh Henrichsen, currently chief corporate affairs officer in Telenor Myanmar, will become acting CEO after Mehrotra.

