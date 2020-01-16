Grameenphone appoints Yasir Azman as new CEO
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jan 2020 05:09 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2020 05:13 PM BdST
The Board of Directors of Grameenphone has appointed Yasir Azman as the new CEO of the Bangladeshi operation.
Azman becomes the first Bangladeshi to head Grameenphone.
Azman, who has previously served as CMO and Deputy CEO of the telecom company, will take on his new role from Feb 1, Grameenphone said in a statement on Thursday.
He was also Head of Distribution & eBusiness for Grameenphone's parent company Telenor and has worked across all Telenor operations.
Azman replaces current CEO Michael Foley, who is relocating to Africa, where his family is based.
“I am also pleased that Yasir Azman has accepted the challenge to lead our operations in Bangladesh. While also serving as deputy CEO, he has run one of our best performing sales and distribution organisations in Telenor Group. Having risen through the ranks, it’s extra special to welcome Azman as the first home-grown CEO of Grameenphone,” said Sigve Brekke, president and CEO of Telenor Group.
“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Michael Foley for leading the company through an impressive digital transformation as well as his valuable contributions also in Pakistan and Bulgaria.”
Sharad Mehrotra, CEO of Telenor Myanmar, has been appointed the new CEO of dtac, Telenor Group’s mobile operator in Thailand. He replaces Alexandra Reich, who is seeking new leadership opportunities. Hans Martin Hoegh Henrichsen, currently chief corporate affairs officer in Telenor Myanmar, will become acting CEO after Mehrotra.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Concerns linger after US and China sign initial trade deal
- Trump signs China trade deal, putting economic conflict on pause
- BanglaCat showcases Caterpillar gas generator sets at Chattogram investors’ meet
- As Aramco hails record IPO, Abu Dhabi's ADNOC whips up $19 billion
- Call in parliament for Hasina’s intervention to rescue sinking stock market
- Accord, BGMEA sign deal on transition council for sustainability
- Stocks suffer a huge slump again as DSEX drops below base value
- Robi pays first instalment of BTRC's audit demand
- Britain bans using credit cards to gamble
- 0.17% of Bangladesh population are beggars: minister
Most Read
- Deal signed for construction of Dhaka airport’s third terminal
- Russian premier resigns, as Putin calls for constitutional overhaul
- BNP mayor candidate Ishraque to stand trial in ACC case
- Man beaten after pulling gun on protesters during DU student demo at Shahbagh
- Saudi society is changing. Just take a look at these coffeehouses
- Do Dhaka voters care about the winner or what the candidates are promising?
- Rights group denounces Japan envoy for "disturbing" comments on Myanmar Rohingya
- Accord, BGMEA sign deal on transition council for sustainability
- US House votes to send Trump impeachment charges to Senate, approving managers
- Call in parliament for Hasina’s intervention to rescue sinking stock market