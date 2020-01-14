Home > Business

Robi pays first instalment of BTRC's audit demand

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Jan 2020 06:04 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2020 06:04 PM BdST

Leading mobile network operator Robi has paid the first instalment of the Tk 1.38 billion fixed by the High Court as settlement for the disputed audit demand by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission.

The telecom regulator received Tk 276 million under the first of five instalments from the country's second largest operator on Tuesday, said the BTRC's Assistant Director Md Zakir Hossain Khan.

But Robi did not immediately issue a statement on the matter.

The High Court on Jan 5 ordered Robi to pay Tk 1.38 billion to the BTRC in instalments in five months.

The top court had previously ordered Grameenphone to pay Tk 20 billion out of Tk 125.8 billion to BTRC.

Grameenphone faces a contested audit demand for about Tk 125.8 billion while Robi, the second largest operator, also has over Tk 8.67 billion in disputed dues.

In a reprisal for the failure of the operators to pay up the “dues” despite reminders, regulators ordered the international internet gateway or IIG operators to limit Grameenphone’s bandwidth capacity by 30 percent and Robi’s 15 percent on Jul 4.

It was followed by the decision to stop issuance of NOCs and other approvals before notices were served on Grameenphone and Robi on Sep 5. The notices asked them to explain why their licences to offer 2G and 3G services will not be revoked over the failure to pay up.  

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A Union Jack themed Visa credit card is seen amongst Euro bank notes in this photo illustration taken in Manchester, Britain Mar 13, 2017. REUTERS

UK bans gambling on credit card

2 more ships delivered to Indian firm

Fire at Dhaka trade fair

0.17% of Bangladesh population are beggars

Drive a hard bargain: PM

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn gestures during a news conference at the Lebanese Press Syndicate in Beirut, Lebanon Jan 8, 2020. REUTERS

Lebanon imposes travel ban on Ghosn

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer gestures towards Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as he chats with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He before they pose for a family photo at the Xijiao Conference Centre in Shanghai, China, Jul 31, 2019. REUTERS/File

China to sign US trade deal

FILE PHOTO: UAE's Oil Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria Dec 6, 2019. REUTERS/FILE

UAE sees no immediate risk to oil flow through Strait of Hormuz

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.