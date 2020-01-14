Home > Business

Britain bans using credit cards to gamble

  >>  Reuters

Published: 14 Jan 2020 03:16 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2020 03:42 PM BdST

Britain's 24 million adult gamblers will not be able to use credit cards to make bets under a new rule designed to prevent consumers from building up too much debt, sending shares in betting companies sharply lower.

The Gambling Commission said on Tuesday the ban, which comes into effect on April 14, will apply to all online and offline gambling products apart from over-the-counter lottery tickets.

Research by the commission classes 22% of online gamblers who use credit cards as "problem gamblers".

The move follows a government overview of the industry launched in November which was aimed at overhauling online casinos, including a ban on using credit cards for gambling online aimed at vulnerable people.

"Credit card gambling can lead to significant financial harm. The ban that we have announced today should minimise the risks of harm to consumers from gambling with money they do not have," said Neil McArthur, Gambling Commission chief executive.

British betting companies are also struggling with the government's clampdown on high-speed slot machines, which critics have called the "crack cocaine" of gambling.

At 0835 GMT, 888 Holdings shares were down 3.5% at their lowest since August, Flutter Entertainment shares were down 1.2% and William Hill was down 2.5%.

Of Britain's estimated 24 million adult gamblers, around 10.5 million gamble online, the commission said. UK Finance estimates around 800,000 Britons use credit cards to gamble.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A Union Jack themed Visa credit card is seen amongst Euro bank notes in this photo illustration taken in Manchester, Britain Mar 13, 2017. REUTERS

UK bans gambling on credit card

2 more ships delivered to Indian firm

Fire at Dhaka trade fair

0.17% of Bangladesh population are beggars

Drive a hard bargain: PM

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn gestures during a news conference at the Lebanese Press Syndicate in Beirut, Lebanon Jan 8, 2020. REUTERS

Lebanon imposes travel ban on Ghosn

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer gestures towards Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as he chats with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He before they pose for a family photo at the Xijiao Conference Centre in Shanghai, China, Jul 31, 2019. REUTERS/File

China to sign US trade deal

FILE PHOTO: UAE's Oil Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria Dec 6, 2019. REUTERS/FILE

UAE sees no immediate risk to oil flow through Strait of Hormuz

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.