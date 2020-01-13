0.17% of Bangladesh population are beggars: minister
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jan 2020 11:15 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2020 11:15 PM BdST
There are 250,000 beggars in Bangladesh, which is 0.17 percent of the country’s population, according to the government.
Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed revealed the information in parliament on Monday citing a district administration survey.
However, there was no comprehensive survey to determine the number of beggars in the country, the minister said in reply to a question from Didarul Alam MP of the ruling Awami League.
The government has allocated Tk 40 million for the rehabilitation of beggars in this fiscal year, the minister added.
