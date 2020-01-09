Lebanon imposes travel ban on Ghosn after questioning over warrant
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Jan 2020 05:02 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2020 05:02 PM BdST
A Lebanese prosecutor imposed a travel ban on former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn on Thursday, a judicial source said, after he was questioned over an Interpol warrant issued by Japan seeking his arrest on financial misconduct charges.
Ghosn, 65, fled Japan to Lebanon, his childhood home, last month while awaiting trial on charges of under-reporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies.
Ghosn's lawyer in Lebanon could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina urges garment exporters to drive a hard bargain
- Lebanon imposes travel ban on Ghosn after questioning over warrant
- China's Vice Premier Liu to sign US trade deal in Washington next week
- UAE sees no immediate risk to oil flow through Strait of Hormuz
- Dhaka bourse loses Tk 710 billion in a year as stocks bleed
- BTRC publishes notice seeking auditor for Banglalink
- Stocks wipe out new year gains; gold, oil soar on US-Iran threat
- BTRC revokes licence of eight ISPs for not seeking renewal
- US-Iran tension eclipses signs of Bangladesh export rebound
- Bangladesh launches $10m fund to boost exports
Most Read
- Trump backs away from further military conflict with Iran
- Mojnu, lone suspect in the rape of Dhaka University student, is a serial rapist: RAB
- Trump says no US troops hurt in Iran strikes, Tehran ‘standing down’
- Iranian missiles target US troops in Iraq, Trump to make statement
- Iran’s long night is capped by an earthquake
- Boeing 737 plane crash in Iran prompts conflicting statements
- Missile strike damage appears limited, but Iran may not be done
- Dhaka bourse loses Tk 710 billion in a year as stocks bleed
- After slapping incident, pope kisses nun who vows not to bite
- Public servants cannot remain OSDs for more than 150 days: HC