BTRC revokes licence of eight ISPs for not seeking renewal
Senior correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jan 2020 09:32 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2020 09:32 PM BdST
Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BTRC has revoked the licence of eight internet service agencies as they have not applied for renewal.
These are Lushai System, Netbee Online, Global Network, Mynet, S Ahmed Computers and Printers, Skylink ISP, Star Allies, and SuperNet BD.
The regulator ordered them to stop their all ISP-related activities and pay the dues to the BTRC within a month.
The BTRC also warned them of legal action in accordance with the related laws if they do not pay the dues in time.
