BTRC revokes licence of eight ISPs for not seeking renewal

  Senior correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Jan 2020 09:32 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2020 09:32 PM BdST

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BTRC has revoked the licence of eight internet service agencies as they have not applied for renewal.

These are Lushai System, Netbee Online, Global Network, Mynet, S Ahmed Computers and Printers, Skylink ISP, Star Allies, and SuperNet BD.

These internet service providers or ISPs have lost their licence as they had not applied for renewal before 180 days from the completion of five years or the expiry date as per rules, BTRC said in a notice on Monday.

The regulator ordered them to stop their all ISP-related activities and pay the dues to the BTRC within a month.

The BTRC also warned them of legal action in accordance with the related laws if they do not pay the dues in time.

