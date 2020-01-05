Home > Business

Bangladesh launches $10m fund to boost exports

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Jan 2020 05:59 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2020 05:59 PM BdST

The government has announced a $10 million fund for 650 firms in four sectors to be distributed over three years with the help of the World Bank.

Commerce Secretary Md Jafar Uddin inaugurated the Export Readiness Fund at the Sonargaon hotel in Dhaka on Sunday.

The fund aims to directly assist firms in the four sectors – leather and leather goods, footwear, plastics, and light-engineering.

The government will distribute the funds in three categories, starting from a maximum of $5,000 to 400 companies each.

As many as 200 other firms will get up to $40,000 each.

In the third category, 50 companies will get $200,000 each.

The application process in the first category, or “Window 1”, started along with the inauguration of the programme on Sunday.

The companies willing to apply for the fund in “Window 2” and “Window 3” will be able to start the process in March.

All organisations having trade licences, or business companies or their partners can apply for the funds. 

A huge drop in Bangladesh’s export earnings has left businesses and analysts worried.

The export earnings in the first five months of the 2019-20 fiscal year was $15.77 billion or 12.59 percent less than the target and 7.6 percent less year-on-year.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Gold prices cross Tk 60,000 a Bhori

Monitor sugar, oil prices: experts

Onion prices rise, again

Minister warns against Ramadan price spiking

Passersby are reflected on a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, Aug 6, 2019. REUTERS/FILE

Asian shares jump on China policy easing

A group of capital market investors demonstrated under the umbrella of Capital Market Investors Unity Council outside Dhaka Stock Change on Thursday against continuous fall in prices.

Rumours sinking stock market: Kamal

Dhaka trade fair opens

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, Dec 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Another massive 20s for world markets?

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.