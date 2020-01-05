Bangladesh launches $10m fund to boost exports
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jan 2020 05:59 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2020 05:59 PM BdST
The government has announced a $10 million fund for 650 firms in four sectors to be distributed over three years with the help of the World Bank.
Commerce Secretary Md Jafar Uddin inaugurated the Export Readiness Fund at the Sonargaon hotel in Dhaka on Sunday.
The fund aims to directly assist firms in the four sectors – leather and leather goods, footwear, plastics, and light-engineering.
The government will distribute the funds in three categories, starting from a maximum of $5,000 to 400 companies each.
As many as 200 other firms will get up to $40,000 each.
In the third category, 50 companies will get $200,000 each.
The application process in the first category, or “Window 1”, started along with the inauguration of the programme on Sunday.
The companies willing to apply for the fund in “Window 2” and “Window 3” will be able to start the process in March.
All organisations having trade licences, or business companies or their partners can apply for the funds.
A huge drop in Bangladesh’s export earnings has left businesses and analysts worried.
The export earnings in the first five months of the 2019-20 fiscal year was $15.77 billion or 12.59 percent less than the target and 7.6 percent less year-on-year.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Gold prices surge to six-year high after US killing of Iranian commander
- Onion prices rise again, up to Tk 180 a kg this time in Dhaka
- Govt should monitor prices of sugar, cooking oil ahead of Ramadan: experts
- Finance minister blames rumours for sinking share prices
- Commerce Minister Munshi warns businesses against price-gouging in Ramadan
- Asian shares jump on China policy easing, trade deal hopes
- PM Hasina opens Dhaka International Trade Fair
- Recession, robots and rockets: another roaring 20s for world markets?
- Boeing can’t fly its 737 Max, but it’s ready to sell its safety
- Brash Uber co-founder Kalanick leaves board to focus on industrial kitchens
Most Read
- Thousands in Iraq mourn top Iranian general killed by US; rockets fired in Baghdad
- US and Iran exchange more threats as Democrats question timing of strike
- Onion prices rise again, up to Tk 180 a kg this time in Dhaka
- Gold prices surge to six-year high after US killing of Iranian commander
- Iranian general travelled with impunity, until US drones found him
- Hasina names Nahean as BCL president, Lekhak as general secretary
- Vegetation, water shrink as concrete covers 82pc of Dhaka
- Trump warns Iran as Ayatollah vows vengeance
- Malaysia detains 78 Bangladeshis in a drive against illegal immigrants
- Will there be a military draft? After Iran strike, fears of World War III in US