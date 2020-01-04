Onion prices rise again, up to Tk 180 a kg this time in Dhaka
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jan 2020 02:41 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2020 02:41 AM BdST
After a drop following imports and arrival of new produces, onion prices have shot up again in Dhaka.
Retailers were charging up to Tk 180 for a kg of the kitchen staple on Friday after the maximum prices remained between Tk 100 and Tk 110 over the past week.
Traders have blamed a supply squeeze due to sudden winter rains from Thursday night for the hike in onion prices in a day.
Almas Hossain, a grocer in Mirpur’s Pirerbagh, said he was selling new local produces at up to Tk 120 a kg two days ago.
“But I had to buy at Tk 160 per kg from the wholesalers in the morning. So I can’t charge less than Tk 180,” he said.
Onions imported from China and Egypt priced between Tk 45 and Tk 55 a kg last week, but the prices rose to Tk 70 on Friday.
Onion consumption rises in Bangladesh during Ramadan, which will start in the second half of April, due to the use of the kitchen staple in most Iftar items.
The country usually needs 200,000 tonnes of extra onion in the month, according to Munshi, who said the government was preparing to meet the demand by bolstering import.
Experts have also advised the government to monitor the prices of edible oil and sugar ahead of Ramadan following the onion price hike.
Over the past week, the prices of all kinds of soybean and palm oil have risen by at least Tk 5 per litre.
The prices of sugar have also increased by the same amount per kg.
Traders have attributed the rise to a price hike in the global market.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Govt should monitor prices of sugar, cooking oil ahead of Ramadan: experts
- Finance minister blames rumours for sinking share prices
- Commerce Minister Munshi warns businesses against price-gouging in Ramadan
- Asian shares jump on China policy easing, trade deal hopes
- PM Hasina opens Dhaka International Trade Fair
- Recession, robots and rockets: another roaring 20s for world markets?
- Boeing can’t fly its 737 Max, but it’s ready to sell its safety
- Brash Uber co-founder Kalanick leaves board to focus on industrial kitchens
- Biman’s new Dreamliner lands in Dhaka
- Govt to cut flat registration fee to boost real estate sector
Most Read
- Iranian general travelled with impunity, until US drones found him
- Iranian commander Soleimani and Iraq's Muhandis killed in US air strike
- Domestic aide steals cash from finance minister’s home
- Top Iranian General Qassim Soleimani is killed on Trump’s orders, officials say
- Khamenei says anti-US resistance to increase after Soleimani death
- Madrasa headmaster’s 4-year-old son found dead in teacher’s wardrobe
- At SoftBank’s jewel Oyo in India: ‘Toxic’ culture and troubling incidents
- Qasem Soleimani, Iranian hard-liner, cast long shadow over Middle East
- Private sector credit growth ‘worryingly’ drops below 10pc
- PM Hasina opens Dhaka International Trade Fair