PM Hasina opens Dhaka International Trade Fair

The premier set off the month-long fair by cutting ribbons and releasing pigeons and balloons at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka’s Agargaon on Wednesday.

“2020 is a very important year for us. We are making life easier for those who wish to operate businesses in this country. We do not run businesses ourselves, but we are a business-friendly government and create opportunities for others,” said Hasina.

A total of 21 countries, including India, Bhutan, Nepal, the Maldives, Pakistan, China, South Korea, Iran, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, Mauritius, Vietnam, Russia, the US, the UK, Germany and Australia, are participating in the fair.

About 450 stalls and pavilions have been set up this year, down from 550 in 2018. General stalls have been affected the most by the downgrade. There were 250 general stalls in 2018 but the number has been brought down to 50 this year.

The fair will remain open from 10am to 10pm every day. The entry fee for adolescents and adults has been set at Tk 20 and Tk 40 respectively.