Rangpur man wins Tk 1 million in Apex Rewards Millionaire campaign
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Dec 2019 05:06 AM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2019 05:06 AM BdST
Apex Footwear Limited has handed a Tk 1 million cheque to Md Emdadul Haque, a man from Rangpur who won the company’s “Ke hobe Apex Rewards Millionaire”.
Sudarshan Reddy, chief operations officer of Apex, and Zoheb Ahmed, head of marketing, had given the winner the cheque recently, the company said in a statement on Sunday.
The campaign from Nov 14 to Dec 16 received a “huge response” from the customers, it said.
The campaign allowed customers a chance to win up to Tk 1 million by getting a scratch card on purchase of minimum Tk 2,000 worth of products from Apex outlets.
Scratching the card, they could win assured gifts starting from 10 percent discount to Tk 1 million, the company had earlier said.
