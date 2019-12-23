Rangpur man wins Tk 1 million in Apex Rewards Millionaire campaign

Sudarshan Reddy, chief operations officer of Apex, and Zoheb Ahmed, head of marketing, had given the winner the cheque recently, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The campaign from Nov 14 to Dec 16 received a “huge response” from the customers, it said.

The campaign allowed customers a chance to win up to Tk 1 million by getting a scratch card on purchase of minimum Tk 2,000 worth of products from Apex outlets.

Scratching the card, they could win assured gifts starting from 10 percent discount to Tk 1 million, the company had earlier said.