BSTI revokes licences of products from 13 companies

It also suspended the production, marketing and retail sale permits of these products in a move revealed during a media briefing in Dhaka on Monday.

The products are – Farm Fresh ghee of Akij Food & Beverage Ltd, Shakti edible soybean oil of Shakti Edible Pvt Ltd, fortified soybean oil by Kitchen AK Khan Food and Beverage Ltd, Ut iodized salt of Bismillah Salt Factory, Nazrul iodized salt of Janata Salt Mills, Madina lachchha vermicelli of JK Food Products, Modern skin cream of Modern Cosmetics and Herbal Industries Ltd, GM skin cream of GM Chemical Works, Arabian special ghee of New Chattala Ltd, Reven lachchha vermicelli of Reven Food Company Ltd, lachchha semai, ghee and chanachur of Khajana Mithai Ltd, turmeric powder of Promi Agro Food Ltd, Ifad iodised salt of Ifad Salt and Chemical Ltd.

“The institution collected the samples from market and found them substandard in lab tests. Separate letters had been sent to the companies over the reports. The problem was found again during a BSTI test after collecting samples from factories,” Sajjadul Bari, director of BSTI’s Certification Marks (CM) wing, told bdnews24.com.

The BSTI asked the producers to stop production, marketing and retail sale until licences of these products are cleared after improvement of standards.

Storing and commercial advertisement of these products have also been prohibited.

“As far as we are concerned, the BSTI has mistakenly placed our name on its list. The standard of our good is right and we have a valid certificate,” MA Iqbal, an official with Akij Food & Beverage Ltd, told bdnews24.com.

An Ifad spokesman said the company would react to the BSTI action later.

The other firms could not be reached immediately for comments.