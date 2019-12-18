Govt to enforce single-digit bank lending rates from Jan 1, says Kamal
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Dec 2019 09:48 PM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2019 09:48 PM BdST
The government is set to enforce its decision to bring interest rates on bank loans down to a single digit at the start of next year, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said.
He made the disclosure after meetings of the cabinet committees on government purchase and economic affairs at the Secretariat on Wednesday.
A committee tasked with formulating a strategy to reduce lending rates has submitted its report, said Kamal. The central bank will soon issue a circular in this regard.
“We are trying to bring it (single-digit interest rates) into effect from Jan 1. Bangladesh Bank will issue a circular which will contain all the necessary guidelines. The finance ministry must also work on it.”
The business community has long called for interest rate on lending and deposit to be fixed at 9 percent and 6 percent respectively.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, too, has called on banks to slash lending rates on many occasions to little avail.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Fashion Nova’s secret: Underpaid workers in Los Angeles factories
- H&M's recovery continues as fourth quarter sales jump 9pc
- Telenor says Huawei will still play role in 5G rollout
- Brexit’s advance opens a new trade era
- What's in the US-China 'phase one' trade deal
- Onion supplies surge, retail prices plunge by Tk 100 per kg
- Saudi Aramco set to hit $2 trillion market value on Thursday
- Tenfold rise in onion prices leaves Indians teary-eyed
- Saudi Aramco shares jump 10% on stock market debut
- Trade war goes digital: countries eye tariffs on Internet economy
Most Read
- Chinese woman is fraudulently enrolled as a voter in Bangladesh
- PM’s Military Secretary Zainul Abedin dies at 59
- Govt pays Moon Cinema Hall owner Tk 1 billion in cheque
- Bhasan Char housing project for Rohingya exceeds budget target by Tk 7.83 billion
- Fury as freedom fighters are listed as wartime Pakistan collaborators
- Two arrested over murder of Chinese businessman in Banani
- ICT prosecutors ask who are behind Razakar list
- Internet explodes as govt lists Barishal freedom fighter Tapan Chakroborty as a Razakar
- Why the State Department has largely been muted on India’s moves against Muslims
- Bangladesh to release Tk 200 bank notes to mark Mujib Year