Home > Business

Saudi Aramco set to hit $2 trillion market value on Thursday

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Dec 2019 01:09 PM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2019 01:09 PM BdST

Saudi Aramco's share price jumped 10% for the second consecutive day, hitting 38.7 riyals ($10.32) in a pre-market auction, Refinitiv data showed, suggesting the company will hit a $2 trillion market value when it starts trading on Thursday.

The state-owned oil giant's shares surged the maximum permitted 10% above their IPO price on their Riyadh stock market debut on Wednesday, closing at 35.2 riyals and giving the company a market value of about $1.88 trillion riyals, closing in on the $2 trillion price tag long sought by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Saudi Aramco shares jump 10% on stock market debut

File Photo: Workers of a retail chain sort onions at Manchar village in Pune, India, November 11, 2019. Reuters

Tenfold rise in onion prices in India

UN chief to attend Dhaka business event

FILE PHOTO: The logos of mobile apps, Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Netflix, are displayed on a screen in this illustration picture taken December 3, 2019. Reuters

Trade war goes digital

Colourful onions

A tank farm for oil products in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Jan 11, 2018. The New York Times

Saudi Aramco to raise $25.6bn in IPO

Exports continue to dip

FILE — A tank farm for oil products in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 11, 2018. Saudi Arabia’s giant state-owned oil company, Saudi Aramco, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, set the price of its initial public offering at a level that will raise $25.6 billion, a sum that is expected to make it the world’s biggest IPO, according to two people briefed on the pricing plan. (Christophe Viseux/The New York Times)

Aramco to raise $25.6bn in biggest IPO ever

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.