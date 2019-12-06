Home > Business

Bangladesh exports dip for fourth month, miss November target by 18 percent

  Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Dec 2019 04:22 AM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2019 04:22 AM BdST

Export earnings have failed to make a turnaround in November, missing the target by 18 percent leaving businesses and analysts worried.

Bangladesh exported goods worth over $3.05 billion last month, 11 percent less than the amount earned in November last year, according to Export Promotion Bureau data released on Thursday.  

The export earnings of November have increased the amount earned in the first five months of the 2019-20 fiscal year to $15.77 billion, which is 12.59 percent less than the target and 7.6 percent less year-on-year.

The apparel sector contributed most, 83 percent, to the export earnings in the July-November period, but it also caused the dip with a 7.74 percent year-on-year drop.

To Rubana Huq, who heads the association of entrepreneurs of the largest exporting sector readymade garment, the situation has deteriorated from “very bad” to “truly very bad”.

She had described the situation as “very bad” when export earnings dropped by 17.2 percent year-on-year in October.

After seeing the November export data, the BGMEA president called it “truly very bad” and “deteriorating by the day”. 

“All our orders are being diverted to Vietnam or India,” she said, calling for urgent government policy support to get over the situation.

The readymade garment sector took so big a hit that over 60 small and medium factories have been shut, leaving around 30,000 workers jobless, according to her.

Rubana demanded separate taka-dollar exchange rate for the sector and cash incentive.

“And these must be done quickly,” she said.

Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute, thinks a recession in Europe, the key market of Bangladesh’s products, and a rise in production costs against low prices offered by the foreign buyers have caused the drop in export.

He advised devaluation of taka against US dollar so that the exporters can remain competitive.

In 2018-19, Bangladesh earned $40.53 billion by exporting goods. The overall exports beat the target by 4 percent with a 10.55 percent rise.

Export earnings continued to rise in July, enjoying an increase of 8.5 percent than the same month last year.

But it started falling in August with a drop of 11.5 percent from the same month last year.

The government has set an export target of $45.5 billion for 2019-20 fiscal year.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

All-clear for 9 ridesharing firms

Seized onions auctioned at Tk 91 a kg

Workers manufacture eye-catching wooden products such as vases, perfume boxes and rollers just with a tool and a rotating machine as the wood industry generates earnings for several hundreds of families living in four villages at Keshabpur Upazila in Jashore.

The wood industry spins fortune

Tongi spinning mill fire doused

FILE PHOTO: Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during signing ceremony committing Google to help expand information technology education at El Centro College in Dallas, Texas, US October 3, 2019. Reuters

Alphabet's 'other bets' in focus

Court orders auction of seized TCB onion

FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is pictured outside its Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China, March 25, 2019. REUTERS

Huawei loses the heart of the Chinese public

Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of Google, speaks at the Google I/O conference at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif., May 7, 2019. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)

Sundar Pichai takes over Alphabet

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.