Bangladesh exports dip for fourth month, miss November target by 18 percent

Bangladesh exported goods worth over $3.05 billion last month, 11 percent less than the amount earned in November last year, according to Export Promotion Bureau data released on Thursday.

The export earnings of November have increased the amount earned in the first five months of the 2019-20 fiscal year to $15.77 billion, which is 12.59 percent less than the target and 7.6 percent less year-on-year.

The apparel sector contributed most, 83 percent, to the export earnings in the July-November period, but it also caused the dip with a 7.74 percent year-on-year drop.

To Rubana Huq, who heads the association of entrepreneurs of the largest exporting sector readymade garment, the situation has deteriorated from “very bad” to “truly very bad”.

She had described the situation as “very bad” when export earnings dropped by 17.2 percent year-on-year in October.

After seeing the November export data, the BGMEA president called it “truly very bad” and “deteriorating by the day”.

“All our orders are being diverted to Vietnam or India,” she said, calling for urgent government policy support to get over the situation.

The readymade garment sector took so big a hit that over 60 small and medium factories have been shut, leaving around 30,000 workers jobless, according to her.

Rubana demanded separate taka-dollar exchange rate for the sector and cash incentive.

“And these must be done quickly,” she said.

Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute, thinks a recession in Europe, the key market of Bangladesh’s products, and a rise in production costs against low prices offered by the foreign buyers have caused the drop in export.

He advised devaluation of taka against US dollar so that the exporters can remain competitive.

In 2018-19, Bangladesh earned $40.53 billion by exporting goods. The overall exports beat the target by 4 percent with a 10.55 percent rise.

Export earnings continued to rise in July, enjoying an increase of 8.5 percent than the same month last year.

But it started falling in August with a drop of 11.5 percent from the same month last year.

The government has set an export target of $45.5 billion for 2019-20 fiscal year.