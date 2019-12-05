Home > Business

The wood industry brings fortune to villagers in Jashore’s Keshabpur

  Mostafigur Rahman,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Dec 2019 09:51 AM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2019 09:51 AM BdST

Workers manufacture eye-catching wooden products such as vases, perfume boxes and rollers in Jashore’s Keshabpur
  • Workers manufacture eye-catching wooden products such as vases, perfume boxes and rollers just with a tool and a rotating machine as the wood industry generates earnings for several hundreds of families living in four villages at Keshabpur Upazila in Jashore.

    Workers manufacture eye-catching wooden products such as vases, perfume boxes and rollers just with a tool and a rotating machine as the wood industry generates earnings for several hundreds of families living in four villages at Keshabpur Upazila in Jashore.

  • Almost every family in the villages---Altapole, Kandarpur, Baradanga and Mangalkot --- is involved in manufacturing various types of products with woods. The industry has made them self-sufficient.

    Almost every family in the villages---Altapole, Kandarpur, Baradanga and Mangalkot --- is involved in manufacturing various types of products with woods. The industry has made them self-sufficient.

  • In the early 90s, Ansar Ali of Altapole learned the woodwork in India. Shortly after he began plying the trade in his village, he tasted success. Inspired by Ali's success, many of the villagers increasingly became involved in the works.

    In the early 90s, Ansar Ali of Altapole learned the woodwork in India. Shortly after he began plying the trade in his village, he tasted success. Inspired by Ali's success, many of the villagers increasingly became involved in the works.

  • The industry in Keshabpur is now spreading beyond the four villages due to the electricity reaching households in the past years.

    The industry in Keshabpur is now spreading beyond the four villages due to the electricity reaching households in the past years.

  • Men and women of every family, even children, are now skilled in the woodworks. Women are regularly involved in the trade, helping increase household earnings.

    Men and women of every family, even children, are now skilled in the woodworks. Women are regularly involved in the trade, helping increase household earnings.

  • Abdur Rahim, owner of a factory in Kandarpur village, says they made the products mainly from Mahogany timber. They collect the teak from different parts of the country.

    Abdur Rahim, owner of a factory in Kandarpur village, says they made the products mainly from Mahogany timber. They collect the teak from different parts of the country.

  • They are manufacturing showpieces, flower and candle vases, bowls, powder cases, charka, tiffin boxes and spoons in the home-made factories.

    They are manufacturing showpieces, flower and candle vases, bowls, powder cases, charka, tiffin boxes and spoons in the home-made factories.

  • Wood craftsman Kamrul Islam says more than 500 such factories have been set up in Keshabpur, employing at least 20,000 people directly and indirectly.

    Wood craftsman Kamrul Islam says more than 500 such factories have been set up in Keshabpur, employing at least 20,000 people directly and indirectly.

  • All the wooden products made in Keshabpur village are going to different districts including Dhaka and Chattogram. Buyers came to villages for the products.

    All the wooden products made in Keshabpur village are going to different districts including Dhaka and Chattogram. Buyers came to villages for the products.

  • Villagers in their hundreds have built the industry without government support. They hope they will be able to move further if the government helps them out.

    Villagers in their hundreds have built the industry without government support. They hope they will be able to move further if the government helps them out.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Workers manufacture eye-catching wooden products such as vases, perfume boxes and rollers just with a tool and a rotating machine as the wood industry generates earnings for several hundreds of families living in four villages at Keshabpur Upazila in Jashore.

The wood industry spins fortune

FILE PHOTO: Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during signing ceremony committing Google to help expand information technology education at El Centro College in Dallas, Texas, US October 3, 2019. Reuters

Alphabet's 'other bets' in focus

Court orders auction of seized TCB onion

FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is pictured outside its Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China, March 25, 2019. REUTERS

Huawei loses the heart of the Chinese public

Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of Google, speaks at the Google I/O conference at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif., May 7, 2019. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)

Sundar Pichai takes over Alphabet

Apex hands gifts to campaign winners

Syndicate exists, says industries minister

Photo: ADB

ADB elects new president

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.