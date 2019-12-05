The wood industry brings fortune to villagers in Jashore’s Keshabpur
Mostafigur Rahman,
bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Dec 2019 09:51 AM BdSTUpdated: 05 Dec 2019 09:51 AM BdST
Workers manufacture eye-catching wooden products such as vases, perfume boxes and rollers in Jashore's Keshabpur
Workers manufacture eye-catching wooden products such as vases, perfume boxes and rollers just with a tool and a rotating machine as the wood industry generates earnings for several hundreds of families living in four villages at Keshabpur Upazila in Jashore.
Almost every family in the villages---Altapole, Kandarpur, Baradanga and Mangalkot --- is involved in manufacturing various types of products with woods. The industry has made them self-sufficient.
In the early 90s, Ansar Ali of Altapole learned the woodwork in India. Shortly after he began plying the trade in his village, he tasted success. Inspired by Ali's success, many of the villagers increasingly became involved in the works.
The industry in Keshabpur is now spreading beyond the four villages due to the electricity reaching households in the past years.
Men and women of every family, even children, are now skilled in the woodworks. Women are regularly involved in the trade, helping increase household earnings.
Abdur Rahim, owner of a factory in Kandarpur village, says they made the products mainly from Mahogany timber. They collect the teak from different parts of the country.
They are manufacturing showpieces, flower and candle vases, bowls, powder cases, charka, tiffin boxes and spoons in the home-made factories.
Wood craftsman Kamrul Islam says more than 500 such factories have been set up in Keshabpur, employing at least 20,000 people directly and indirectly.
All the wooden products made in Keshabpur village are going to different districts including Dhaka and Chattogram. Buyers came to villages for the products.
Villagers in their hundreds have built the industry without government support. They hope they will be able to move further if the government helps them out.