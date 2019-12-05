TCB’s onions seized in Chattogram auctioned at Tk 91 per kg
Onions, which were originally allotted for open-market sale through dealers of TCB and later seized in Chattogram, have been sold at Tk 91 per kg in auction.
The auction took place on Thursday afternoon in the courtroom of Chattogram’s additional chief metropolitan magistrate.
Md Masum, a trader at the city’s Kotwali intersection, won the bid and bought the onions. He paid for the onions in the courtroom.
He was the highest bidder among the participants in the auction and bought the onions at Tk 91 a kg, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Nazir Abul Kalam Azad told bdnews24.com.
A bidder at the auction told bdnews24.com, “I’ve come to the auction out of curiosity. I thought that onions could be bought at a lower price. I’ve no storage space. If I could buy the onions, I would have sold them to those interested in buying. ”
Police on Monday night arrested four people on charges of selling the TCB onion in the black market and seized the stock at Jahangir Store in the Oxygen area.
The four are TCB dealer Dolon Barua, his associates Dilip Barua and truck driver Emdadul Haque, and customer Mohammad Jahangir.
They landed in jail after police produced them in court on Tuesday.
Police also submitted the onions to court as evidence, Bayezid Bostami Police Station OC Priton Sarker told bdnews24.com.
On Wednesday, Chattogram Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mohiuddin Murad ordered auctioning the lot considering that the kitchen staple is a perishable product, the court’s clerk Abul Kalam Azad told bdnews24.com.
