Home > Business

Court orders auction of seized TCB onion in Chattogram

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Dec 2019 12:47 AM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2019 12:53 AM BdST

A Chattogram court has decided to auction 175 kilograms of seized onion that were actually allotted for sale through dealers of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh at fair prices.

The stock will be kept at the court’s evidence room in the port city until it goes under the hammer on Thursday afternoon.

Police on Monday night arrested four people on charges of selling the TCB onion in the black market and seized the stock at Jahangir Store in the Oxygen area.

The four are TCB dealer Dolon Barua, his associates Dilip Barua and truck driver Emdadul Haque, and customer Mohammad Jahangir.

They landed in jail after police produced them in court on Tuesday.

Police also submitted the onion to the court as evidence, Bayezid Bostami Police Station OC Priton Sarker told bdnews24.com.

On Wednesday, Chattogram Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mohiuddin Murad ordered auctioning the lot considering that the kitchen staple is a perishable product, the court’s clerk Abul Kalam Azad told bdnews24.com.

A three-member committee has been constituted for the auction.

The government is selling onion at fair prices through TCB dealers in a bid to control skyrocketing prices.


 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is pictured outside its Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China, March 25, 2019. REUTERS

Huawei loses the heart of the Chinese public

Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of Google, speaks at the Google I/O conference at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif., May 7, 2019. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)

Sundar Pichai takes over Alphabet

Apex hands gifts to campaign winners

Syndicate exists, says industries minister

Photo: ADB

ADB elects new president

Tofail sees onion crisis upside

Panel formed to rein in interest rate

3.1m tonnes of cargo stuck at Ctg port

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.