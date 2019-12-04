Home > Business

Seven winners of Apex Rewards Millionaire campaign get gifts

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Dec 2019 05:15 AM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2019 05:15 AM BdST

Apex Footwear Limited has distributed gifts among seven winners of its new campaign “Ke Hobe Apex Rewards Millionaire”.

The campaign allows customers a chance to win up to Tk 1 million by getting a scratch card on purchase of minimum Tk 2,000 worth of products from Apex outlets.

Scratching the card, they can win assured gifts starting from 10 percent discount to Tk 1 million, the company has said in a statement.

The campaign has drawn “great response” from the customers and Apex has found 12 winners including eight of smartphone, one Tk 20,000, two Tk 50,000 and one Tk 100,000 prizes.

The Bangladeshi footwear giant has handed seven smartphones and two Tk 50,000 prizes to the winners.

Novel Barua from Dhaka has won Tk 100,000, Mahmudul Hasan from Mymensingh and Md Abdul Mannan Rokan from Chattogram Tk 50,000 each, and Jiban Ranjan Majumder from Mirpur-10, Md Lokman Shahariar from Dhaka, Md Abu Kalam from Dhaka, HM Mozammel Haque from Chattogram and Farida Yeasmin from Dhaka one smartphone each.

The campaign will run until Dec 16 in all of its outlets except discount shops.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of Google, speaks at the Google I/O conference at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif., May 7, 2019. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)

Sundar Pichai takes over Alphabet

Apex hands gifts to campaign winners

Syndicate exists, says industries minister

Photo: ADB

ADB elects new president

Tofail sees onion crisis upside

Panel formed to rein in interest rate

3.1m tonnes of cargo stuck at Ctg port

Onion prices drop on import rise

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.