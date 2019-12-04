Seven winners of Apex Rewards Millionaire campaign get gifts

The campaign allows customers a chance to win up to Tk 1 million by getting a scratch card on purchase of minimum Tk 2,000 worth of products from Apex outlets.

Scratching the card, they can win assured gifts starting from 10 percent discount to Tk 1 million, the company has said in a statement.

The campaign has drawn “great response” from the customers and Apex has found 12 winners including eight of smartphone, one Tk 20,000, two Tk 50,000 and one Tk 100,000 prizes.

The Bangladeshi footwear giant has handed seven smartphones and two Tk 50,000 prizes to the winners.

Novel Barua from Dhaka has won Tk 100,000, Mahmudul Hasan from Mymensingh and Md Abdul Mannan Rokan from Chattogram Tk 50,000 each, and Jiban Ranjan Majumder from Mirpur-10, Md Lokman Shahariar from Dhaka, Md Abu Kalam from Dhaka, HM Mozammel Haque from Chattogram and Farida Yeasmin from Dhaka one smartphone each.

The campaign will run until Dec 16 in all of its outlets except discount shops.