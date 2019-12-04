Seven winners of Apex Rewards Millionaire campaign get gifts
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Dec 2019 05:15 AM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2019 05:15 AM BdST
Apex Footwear Limited has distributed gifts among seven winners of its new campaign “Ke Hobe Apex Rewards Millionaire”.
The campaign allows customers a chance to win up to Tk 1 million by getting a scratch card on purchase of minimum Tk 2,000 worth of products from Apex outlets.
The campaign has drawn “great response” from the customers and Apex has found 12 winners including eight of smartphone, one Tk 20,000, two Tk 50,000 and one Tk 100,000 prizes.
The Bangladeshi footwear giant has handed seven smartphones and two Tk 50,000 prizes to the winners.
The campaign will run until Dec 16 in all of its outlets except discount shops.
