Industries minister admits 'syndicate' does exist in market after Tofail denial
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Dec 2019 11:08 PM BdST Updated: 02 Dec 2019 11:08 PM BdST
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun has acknowledged the existence of a syndicate in the market, a day after former commerce minister Tofail Ahmed dismissed the notion out of hand.
The issue of a 'syndicate' of businessmen manipulating the market has been the subject of much conjecture since the emergence of the onion crisis. Speculation is rife that a group of traders is making significant gains by exploiting the volatile kitchen market.
Responding to a reporter's question on the matter on Sunday, Tofail, the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Commerce, said, "There really is no such thing as a syndicate in the market."
"Businesspeople are friends of the government. The government wants to work hand in hand with them," added the senior Awami League leader.
But speaking to the media at a programme organised by the Economic Reporters' Forum on Monday, Humayun said a vested interest group is still out to raise the price of goods in the country.
Got it
"Businessmen have formed syndicates in different sectors in a bid to create an unsavoury situation by stirring up unrest in different markets. You (the media) must warn the government to these issues. Some of these issues are ongoing."
The minister urged traders not to cause suffering to the people by hiking the price of commodities and said: "We are trying to reduce interest rates for the benefit of the business community.
"The prime minister herself is backing these efforts. It's not right to do business by making life difficult for the public."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Masatsugu Asakawa elected new ADB president
- India’s export ban will lead Bangladesh to raise onion production, Tofail hopes
- Bangladesh government forms panel to rein in bank lending rates
- Over 3m tonnes of goods stuck at Chattogram port as transporters go on strike
- Onion prices drop slightly in Dhaka as import boosts supplies
- China condemns US over Hong Kong. That won’t stop trade talks
- Govt may be at fault for onion price hike, concedes agriculture minister
- India plans to cap commissions for Uber, Ola
- bKash enables Visa credit card bill payment on its app
- H&M-backed startup puts bacteria to work in green dyeing process
Most Read
- Dipu Chakma wins first gold for Bangladesh in SA Games
- Magical Messi sinks Atletico as Barca return to the top
- India’s export ban will lead Bangladesh to raise onion production, Tofail hopes
- Jeffrey Epstein, blackmail and a lucrative ‘hot list’
- Dhaka University tops Bangladeshi institutions in QS rankings
- Bangladesh plans to ban e-cigarettes amid growing health concerns
- In Prince Andrew scandal, Prince Charles emerges as monarch-in-waiting
- Barred from classroom, Dhaka University teacher offers lessons in economics on the stairway
- Antara secures first medal for Bangladesh in SA Games
- Masatsugu Asakawa elected new ADB president