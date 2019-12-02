India’s export ban will lead Bangladesh to raise onion production, Tofail hopes
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Dec 2019 04:55 AM BdST Updated: 02 Dec 2019 04:56 AM BdST
Bangladesh will tackle the onion crisis by boosting domestic production in the coming years like it did after cattle smuggling from India stopped, Tofail Ahmed believes.
The former commerce minister thinks people will now farm onion in empty places of their homes due to the high prices.
The government now claims Bangladesh is self-sufficient in beef as domestic farmers have boosted supplies.
After a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on the commerce ministry on Sunday, Tofail spoke to the media along with Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi as onion was still being sold at around Tk 240 a kg.
Tofail, the chairman of the parliamentary committee, hoped that something good would come out of this mistake.
“Now onion prices have increased. I think ordinary people will produce onion in empty places of their homes now. We will make Bangladesh an onion-exporting country within the next two years,” he added.
“The businesses and the government are friends. The government wants to work with their help. The market cannot be controlled by force,” he remarked.
