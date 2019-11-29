Home > Business

Govt may be at fault for onion price hike, concedes agriculture minister

  Gazipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Nov 2019 12:22 AM BdST Updated: 29 Nov 2019 12:26 AM BdST

Abdur Razzaque believes the government may have played a part in the rampant hike in onion prices.

"We didn't anticipate the ban on onion exports by India. We may have been at fault there," the agriculture minister said at a programme organised by the Rice Research Institute in Gazipur.

"We should have assessed how many tonnes of onions were being produced domestically and how much we needed to import."

The government should have sought out other import partners instead of relying on one country for key cooking ingredient, according to Razzaque.

Farmers could not create adequate onion stocks as a large portion of the harvest was destroyed by rains last year, said the minister. This triggered a shortage of the crop in the country.

Onion prices began to soar after India banned exports to control domestic prices in September, prompting the government to take several measures to tame the skyrocketing price.

Prices continued to spiral after Cyclone Bulbul that struck the coastline on Nov 9 squeezed supplies and hovered around Tk 250, a record in Bangladesh.

To deal with the situation, the government decided to import onions from Egypt, Turkey, China and other countries.

It later decided to import onion by air for faster shipments.

The government has also decided to waive cargo handling charges on onion imports on the flights of flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Visa credit card bill payment via bKash

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc on the day of it's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, May 10, 2019. REUTERS

India plans to cap commissions for Uber, Ola

Jars of bacterial dye in a laboratory at biotech firm Colorifix in Norwich, Britain, Oct 22, 2019. Reuters

H&M-backed startup puts bacteria in dyeing

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

Asian shares climb on trade deal hopes

A Black Friday preview sale sign at the Macy's flagship store at Herald Square in Manhattan, Nov. 22, 2019. The New York Times

Retailers try best to keep up with Amazon

FILE PHOTO: A photo illustration shows the Uber app and a bus in London, Britain, Jun 25, 2018. REUTERS

Uber's legal challenges around the world

File Photo: A photo illustration shows the Uber app logo displayed on a mobile telephone, as it is held up for a posed photograph in central London Sep 22, 2017. Reuters

Uber is fighting to survive in London

Dhaka CACCI meet from Tuesday

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.