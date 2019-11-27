Asian shares climb on Trump trade deal comments
Published: 27 Nov 2019 10:17 AM BdST Updated: 27 Nov 2019 10:17 AM BdST
Asian shares rose on Wednesday as upbeat signals from Sino-US trade talks fanned hopes of an easing of tariff hostilities, while expectations the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low supported sentiment.
The positive mood pushed Wall Street indexes to fresh record closing highs on Tuesday and stoked confidence in Asia with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS up 0.19%. Australian shares added 0.65% and Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 0.36%.
Chinese blue-chip shares .CSI300, in contrast, dropped 0.39% after the data showed profits at China's industrial firms declined in annual terms for the third consecutive month in October, tracking sustained drops in producer prices and exports and underscoring slowing momentum in the world's second-largest economy.
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States and China are close to agreement on the first phase of a trade deal after top negotiators from the two countries spoke by telephone and agreed to keep working on remaining issues.
But while Trump said Washington was in the “final throes” of work on a trade deal with Beijing, he also underscored US support for protesters in Hong Kong, seen as a sore point for Beijing.
Trump’s comments came alongside softer-than-expected economic data from the United States, which showed a fourth straight monthly contraction in consumer confidence and an unexpected drop in new home sales in October.
However, consumer confidence still remained at levels able to support steady consumer spending, and the housing data for September was revised up, with purchases touching more than 12-year highs.
Kay Van-Petersen, global macro strategist at Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore, said while US-China trade headlines may be driving some tactical, near-term moves in the market, they were mostly just “noise”.
The broader market direction is “about the accommodative Fed and accommodative monetary policy and the fact that structurally the meta-trend is still lower in yields and rates,” he said.
Some analysts said a fall in US bond yields on Tuesday also pointed to more mechanical explanations beyond trade for rising equity prices.
“It reinforces the notion that it really is the Fed pump-priming to grease the wheels of market liquidity which is driving both these moves,” Greg McKenna, strategist at McKenna Macro, said in a morning note.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday monetary policy was “well positioned” to support the strong US labour market.
On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.2% to 28,121.68, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.22% to 3,140.52 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 0.18% to 8,647.93. All three indexes notched record closing highs.
On Wednesday, the rally in US Treasuries moderated across the curve, with benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR yielding 1.7483%, up from their US close of 1.74% on Tuesday.
The two-year yield US2YT=RR, watched as a guide to market expectations of Fed policy, rose to 1.5959% compared with a US close of 1.586%.
In currency markets, the dollar strengthened 0.06% against the yen to 109.10 JPY= and the euro EUR= was slightly weaker, buying $1.1017.
The dollar index .DXY, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was up 0.06% at 98.313.
Oil prices retreated after rising Tuesday on reassuring trade headlines. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was down 0.34% at $58.21 per barrel.
Global benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.33% to $64.06 per barrel.
Gold was lower, changing hands at $1,459.43 per ounce on the spot market XAU=, down 0.12%.
