Home > Business

FICCI elects Rupali Chowdhury President, Kedar Lele Vice-President

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Nov 2019 05:13 AM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2019 05:13 AM BdST

The Foreign Investor’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry or FICCI has elected its new executive committee for the next two years.

Rupali Chowdhury, managing director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, has become the President of the organisation in the recently held election, it said in a statement on Sunday.

Kedar Lele, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Limited, is the new Vice-President.

The FICCI also elected 13 members of the committee. Its tenure will start on Dec 1.

Rupali said, “We will try to increase foreign investment and help the government fulfil our dreams.”

FICCI’s Executive Director TIM Nurul Kabir announced the new committee at its 56th AGM.

Shehzad Munim, MD of British American Tobacco Bangladesh Ltd, is the outgoing President of FICCI.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

GP shares dive on court order

BB reverses new credit card rules

A Bharti Airtel office building is pictured in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India Apr 21, 2016. REUTERS

Bharti, Vodafone Idea approach India's SC on payment of dues

Gold jumps beyond Tk 58,000 a Bhori

Onion prices will come down in 10 days: minister

FILE PHOTO: A logo of a Petronas fuel station is seen against a darkening sky in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 10, 2016. REUTERS

Petronas passes up Aramco IPO offer

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, November 5, 2019. REUTERS

Amazon sues Pentagon over $10bn contract

Asia shares up from 3-week lows

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.