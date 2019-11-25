FICCI elects Rupali Chowdhury President, Kedar Lele Vice-President

Rupali Chowdhury, managing director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, has become the President of the organisation in the recently held election, it said in a statement on Sunday.

Kedar Lele, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Limited, is the new Vice-President.

The FICCI also elected 13 members of the committee. Its tenure will start on Dec 1.

Rupali said, “We will try to increase foreign investment and help the government fulfil our dreams.”

FICCI’s Executive Director TIM Nurul Kabir announced the new committee at its 56th AGM.

Shehzad Munim, MD of British American Tobacco Bangladesh Ltd, is the outgoing President of FICCI.