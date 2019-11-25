Home > Business

Apex opens five outlets in Dhaka, Chattogram, Faridpur, Savar, Sunamganj

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Nov 2019 11:08 PM BdST

Footwear-maker Apex has opened five outlets in Dhaka, Chattogram, Faridpur, Savar, and Sunamganj.

The outlets at Taltola Khilgaon in Dhaka, Khoshru Market in Savar, and Colonel Haat in Chattogram are new ones.

Two renovated stores were also opened in Faridpur and Sunamganj last Thursday, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The five outlets have been designed to enhance the shopping experience which is of huge importance to Apex, the statement said.

These new stores have a diverse collection of all the shoes, sandals and accessories from all of Apex’s brands.

Through its 10 in-house and one international brand, the company provides footwear solutions in various categories to its diverse consumer base “ensuring that there is something that’s just right for each individual”, it said.

The stores have the “widest” collection of designs from each of Apex’s brands - Venturini, Apex, Sprint, Maverick, Moochie, Nino Rossi, Fly, Sandra Rosa, Twinkler, SchoolSmart and Dr Mauch.

Chief Operating Officer Sudarshan Reddy, Head of Marketing Zoheb Ahmed and the area managers of Apex Footwear Limited attended the inauguration event.

