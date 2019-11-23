Home > Business

New output, imports will bring onion prices under control in 10 days, says commerce minister

The government will be able to bring onion prices “fully” under control in 10 days, thanks to new produces and imported consignments, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said.

“Local onion will start arriving within 10 days. The market will start to calm. At least 12,000 tonnes of imported onion are expected to arrive at Chattogram Port within the 29th,” he told reporters after an event in Dhaka on Saturday.

The minister claimed onion prices started to drop due to government efforts, including the airlifting of the cooking ingredient from abroad.

He blamed last week’s transport strike for the hike in onion prices after a brief fall.

Munshi said the media should publish news about price hike responsibly.

“A TV channel aired a rickshaw-puller’s comments that he had spent Tk 200 from his daily earning of Tk 500 to buy one kg onion. The reality is the daily onion consumption is 35 grams per head,” he said.

The minister also urged the media not to focus on “abnormal” prices mentioned by individuals while the “actual prices are not that much high”.

