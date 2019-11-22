Asian shares up from three-week lows, but trade uncertainty nags
Published: 22 Nov 2019 10:16 AM BdST Updated: 22 Nov 2019 10:16 AM BdST
Asian equities rose on Friday, bouncing from a three-week low touched a day earlier, but gains were capped by persistent worries over the status of trade negotiations between China and the United States.
Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.12%. The index had fallen as much as 1.41% on Thursday, hitting its lowest level since October 30, on concerns that U.S. legislation on Hong Kong threatened to undermine trade talks between the world’s two largest economies.
Australian shares were up 0.52% and Japan's Nikkei .N225 gained 0.1%.
Worries that a "phase one" trade deal between the United States and China might not occur until next year weighed on investor sentiment on Wall Street overnight, pulling the S&P 500 .SPX down 0.16% to 3,103.54, the Dow Jones down 0.2% to 27,766.29 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC 0.24% lower to 8,506.21.
Those losses were tempered by China saying it was willing to work with the United States to resolve core trade concerns, and a report in the Wall Street Journal that China has invited top US trade negotiators for a new round of face-to-face talks in Beijing.
“I was ready to give up on a trade deal yesterday. But it seems the Chinese haven’t so I, we, mustn’t,” said Greg McKenna, strategist at McKenna Macro.
But analysts at ANZ said in a morning note that whipsawing hopes over a deal were starting to wear on investors in the 16th month of the US-China trade war.
“It’s fair to say that some signs of trade-headline fatigue are emerging in markets,” analysts at ANZ said in a note.
While Asian stocks ticked higher, US Treasury yields were broadly unchanged after snapping three sessions of declines on Thursday.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was at 1.7723%, just a hair higher than its US close of 1.772% on Thursday. The policy-sensitive two-year yield US2YT=RR, was at 1.6046% compared with a US close of 1.605%.
In currency markets, the safe-haven yen was a touch stronger, with the dollar dropping 0.05% to 108.58 JPY=. The euro was up 0.05% at $1.1063.
The dollar index .DXY, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was unchanged at 97.993.
Oil prices retreated after hitting two-month highs on a Reuters report that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are likely to extend existing output cuts until mid-2020.
US crude CLc1 dipped 0.41% to $58.34 a barrel.
Spot gold XAU= edged up 0.04% to fetch $1,464.70 per ounce.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Meghna Group’s onion consignment to arrive in Bangladesh on Friday
- Wholesalers eye windfall from vegetables price spike in Dhaka amid transport strike
- Bangladesh flies in first consignment of onion
- Bangladesh waives cargo handling charge for onion imports amid supply crisis
- Transport strike won't affect rice market, says food minister
- Rumours rub salt on Bangladesh’s healing onion wound
- ATM fraudsters target Pubali Bank in Chattogram, Cumilla in Tk 900,000 heist
- Salt rumours aimed to embarrass government, businesses believe
- Mobile court operations launched in Dhaka as rumours drive salt prices
- BB raises home-loan limit to Tk 20m
Most Read
- Online transactions hampered by new credit card rule
- BUET expels for life 26 students over Abrar murder
- Bundles of cash rain down from building during raid at Kolkata firm
- Pubali Bank ATM fraudsters are foreigners, police say
- Hamid, Hasina pay tribute to martyrs on Armed Forces Day
- HC issues rule on expulsion of students from PEC exams
- Hasina urges people to ignore 'disinformation'
- Union council member detained in Sylhet after torture video draws flak
- Bangladesh climbs three spots on Huawei's Global Connectivity Index
- Transporters end crippling strike as govt accepts ‘reasonable’ demands