Meghna Group’s onion consignment to arrive in Bangladesh on Friday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Nov 2019 10:44 PM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2019 10:44 PM BdST
Meghna Group’s first consignment of onion by air is set to arrive in Bangladesh on Friday.
The company is importing the essential ingredient from Turkey after the government decided to bring it by air in a bid to rein in spiralling price.
The consignment of onion by a flight of Turkish Airlines is expected to reach the Dhaka airport in the morning, an official of the company said.
"The imported onions will be given to the government. Then, the government will sell them through TCB,” said Asif Iqbal, deputy director of the Meghna Group, to bdnews24.com on Thursday night.
“In addition, more onions will be brought by sea.”
“Large quantities of onions cannot be brought by air. But the consignment is big [enough],” said Iqbal.
Onion prices had continued to surge since Sept 29 when India banned exports to control domestic prices, prompting the government to take several measures to tame the skyrocketing price.
Prices rose to Tk 180 a kg, which is a Tk 30 jump in two days, after Cyclone Bulbul that struck the coastline on Nov 9 squeezed supplies. The prices continued to rise and hovered around Tk 250, a record in Bangladesh, over the weekend.
To deal with the situation, the government decided to import onions from Egypt, Turkey, China and other countries.
It later decided to import onion by air for faster shipments.
The government has also decided to waive cargo handling charges on onion imports on the flights of flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Wholesalers eye windfall from vegetables price spike in Dhaka amid transport strike
- Bangladesh flies in first consignment of onion
- Bangladesh waives cargo handling charge for onion imports amid supply crisis
- Transport strike won't affect rice market, says food minister
- Rumours rub salt on Bangladesh’s healing onion wound
- ATM fraudsters target Pubali Bank in Chattogram, Cumilla in Tk 900,000 heist
- Salt rumours aimed to embarrass government, businesses believe
- Mobile court operations launched in Dhaka as rumours drive salt prices
- BB raises home-loan limit to Tk 20m
- Govt vows tough legal action against rumours about salt amid panic buying
Most Read
- Transporters end crippling strike as govt accepts ‘reasonable’ demands
- Bangladesh flies in first consignment of onion
- Suu Kyi to contest Rohingya genocide case at world court
- Fire guts shops at New Rajdhani Super Market in Dhaka’s Tikatuli
- Bundles of cash rain down from building during raid at Kolkata firm
- Wholesalers in Dhaka stockpile vegetables for eye-popping profits from price gouging
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Cabinet approves construction of 2,496 flats for civil servants in Chattogram
- Online transactions hampered by new credit card rule
- Netherlands honours Sir Fazle Hasan Abed with royal knighthood