Mobile court operations launched in Dhaka as rumours drive salt prices
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Nov 2019 08:48 PM BdST Updated: 19 Nov 2019 08:48 PM BdST
The government has launched mobile court drives in Dhaka following allegations of salt price hike due to rumours of a lack of supply.
A mobile court, supervised by Dhaka Metropolitan Police and headed by Executive Magistrate Abdullah Al Mamun, inspected shops at Nayabazar on Tuesday.
The magistrate said they identified a number of shops that were charging extra for salt.
Four shops were together fined Tk 60,000 for selling salt at higher prices.
“The process to extend the drive to other areas is under way,” he said.
Police at Dhanmondi said they were also preparing for such drives.
Panicked consumers started stockpiling salt, giving rogue traders the opportunity to charge extra across the country, including Dhaka.
Customers reportedly scuffled at different places in the capital in attempt to buy salt for stockpiling before the rumoured price hike.
Mobile courts have punished four Habiganj businessmen and three in Netrakona while two have been detained in Thakurgaon and Gopalganj.
The government in separate statements vowed action against the rumourmongers and scrupulous businesses, reassuring the people of enough stock and quick arrival of new supply.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mobile court operations launched in Dhaka as rumours drive salt prices
- BB raises home-loan limit to Tk 20m
- Govt vows tough legal action against rumours about salt amid panic buying
- Onion prices plummet amid drop in demand
- Government takes legal steps against 2,500 onion ‘racketeers’
- Top court defers Grameenphone audit verdict to Sunday
- US expected to grant Huawei 90-day licence extension Monday
- Boeing, Airbus kept in suspense over big Dubai jet deals
- Hasina calls for greater investment from UAE businesses
- Onion prices ease slightly as new produces arrive, sales drop
Most Read
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Onion prices plummet amid drop in demand
- Shakib Khan fined Tk 1m for breach of building design
- Former Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain faces ban for physically assaulting teammate
- No end in sight to transport worker strike over new law
- Truck owners, workers call indefinite strike over new law
- Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain banned for five years by BCB
- Bangladeshi among 7 killed as air strike hits biscuit factory in Libya
- After Times report, China defends its crackdown on Muslims
- Adequate salt in stock; don’t pay heed to rumours: govt