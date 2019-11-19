Mobile court operations launched in Dhaka as rumours drive salt prices

A mobile court, supervised by Dhaka Metropolitan Police and headed by Executive Magistrate Abdullah Al Mamun, inspected shops at Nayabazar on Tuesday.

The magistrate said they identified a number of shops that were charging extra for salt.

Four shops were together fined Tk 60,000 for selling salt at higher prices.

“The process to extend the drive to other areas is under way,” he said.

Police at Dhanmondi said they were also preparing for such drives.

The rumour of a salt price hike spread in Sylhet, Habiganj, Gopalganj, Thakurgaon and Netrakona districts on Monday evening following weeks of skyrocketing onion prices due to a supply squeeze.

Panicked consumers started stockpiling salt, giving rogue traders the opportunity to charge extra across the country, including Dhaka.

Customers reportedly scuffled at different places in the capital in attempt to buy salt for stockpiling before the rumoured price hike.

Mobile courts have punished four Habiganj businessmen and three in Netrakona while two have been detained in Thakurgaon and Gopalganj.

The government in separate statements vowed action against the rumourmongers and scrupulous businesses, reassuring the people of enough stock and quick arrival of new supply.