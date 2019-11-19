BB raises home-loan limit to Tk 20m

The central bank on Tuesday wrote to the commercial banks to follow the order.

The Association of Bankers Bangladesh demanded that the central bank increase the home-loan limit in a meeting on Nov 7.

Tuesday’s circular was issued in light of the demand, BB Deputy General Manager AKM Ahsan said.

The circular says the central bank considered the rise in prices of building materials, size of higher middleclass population, and demand for housing.

The loan to capital ratio has been kept at 70:30, which means a bank can finance up to Tk 7 million in a Tk 10 million flat.