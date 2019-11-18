Top court defers Grameenphone audit verdict to Sunday

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court also ruled that the dispute over Tk 125.8 billion in 'unpaid dues' to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BTRC cannot be settled out of court.

In its latest decision on Monday, an appellate bench led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain fixed the new date for the verdict.

Lawyers Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, AM Amin Uddin, Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury, Sharif Bhuiyan and Tanim Hossain Shaon represented Grameenphone while Attorney General Khandaker Reza-e-Rakib appeared for BTRC.

On Nov 14, Grameenphone agreed to pay Tk 2 billion out of Tk 125.8 billion in audit claims made by the telecom regulator. The court subsequently fixed Nov 18 for a ruling on the matter.

On Oct 31, the top court gave the mobile operator two weeks to provide an estimate of the minimum amount it could pay to settle the audit dispute with the telecom regulator.

It later gave Grameenphone until Nov 14 to respond after hearing a petition by the BTRC challenging a High Court stay order on the disputed audit claim.