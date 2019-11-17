Home > Business

Onion prices ease slightly as new produces arrive, sales drop

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Nov 2019 11:31 PM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2019 11:31 PM BdST

Prices of onion have dropped slightly as new produces have started hitting the market and sales have fallen due to high costs, according to traders.

Amid soaring prices, onion became costlier to Tk 180 a kg by Tk 30 in two days after Cyclone Bulbul squeezed supply last week.

The prices continued to rise and reached Tk 250 before the week ended. Onion was being sold around Tk 250 on Friday and Saturday as well.

On Sunday, the prices stood around Tk 230 per kg.

Superstore Meena Bazar was selling the popular vegetable at Tk 204 in the morning.

At Shah Ali Market in Mirpur, wholesaler Mostafa Kamal told bdnews24.com they were asking between Tk 190 and Tk 200 for the local variety of the cooking ingredient.

“Prices will drop further tomorrow (Monday),” he said.

The first reason for the drop in prices is, according to Kamal, the “huge fall” in sales.

Secondly, he said, new produces have begun to arrive.

“I sold only one and a half sacks today. There were times when I sold 100 sacks a day,” the

wholesaler said.

At the Shyambazar market, wholesaler Idris Ali Madhu said they were selling local variety of onion between Tk 180 and Tk 200 and new produces from local farmers between Tk 130 and Tk 160. Onion imported from Myanmar and Egypt was priced between Tk 160 and Tk 180 at the market.

bdnews24.com Pabna Correspondent Shoikat Afrooz said farmers brought unripe onion to the markets and were getting good prices – between Tk 130 and Tk 150.

Faridpur Correspondent Sheikh Mofizur Rahman Shipon said wholesale prices of the local produces, which were already in the market, dropped to Tk 190 a kg from around Tk 240 as the retailers turned to farmers who were selling unripen onion at Tk 120.

