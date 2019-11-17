Oh onion! Disorder, scuffles, irregularities mar TCB sale in Dhaka
Faysal Atik, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Nov 2019 08:51 PM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2019 09:01 PM BdST
Consumers in Dhaka are swooping down on trucks used by dealers of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh or TCB to sell onion at fair price in an effort to ease skyrocketing prices.
The dealers appeared unprepared for the huge crowds as scuffles, disorder and irregularities marred the sale at different points.
bdnews24.com visited Kachukhet, Mirpur-10 and Khamarbari intersection of Farmgate where people scrambled for onion when the TCB dealers arrived with loaded trucks.
Most disorder occurred at Kachukhet where many customers alleged they failed to get any onion after waiting in long queues for hours from as early as 9am.
But some were still buying onion at noon by breaking the queues and getting into the disorderly crowd created at the front of the lines.
The customers are allowed only one kg at Tk 45 by the TCB as prices have shot up in the market following a supply squeeze across South Asia due to bad weather leading to a drop in production.
“We are trying our best, but the people themselves are creating trouble,” one of the men selling TCB onion at Kachukhet said.
One of them, Sathi Akter, jumped onto the truck at the time and tried to bring order to the queue for half an hour in a failed attempt.
She pointed the finger at the sellers for the disorder.
“They knew this will happen, then why haven’t they taken measures?” she asked.
TCB spokesman Humayun Kabir told bdnews24.com they had raised the issue of disorder at a meeting on coordination.
“Dhaka Metropolitan Police were given a list of the 35 points of TCB onion sale and asked to take measures as we don’t have enough manpower to keep order,” he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Biman Bangladesh orders two more Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets
- China, US had ‘constructive’ phone call on trade: Xinhua
- Hasina says onion planes will arrive in two days
- White House is said to extend Huawei reprieve for a 3rd time
- Chattogram traders trash 15 tonnes of onions as prices skyrocket
- Who’s to blame as onion prices shoot through the roof in Bangladesh?
- Bangladesh flying in onion from Egypt, Turkey as prices continue to soar
- MPs frustrated as onion prices skyrocket
- Desperate crowd scrambles for TCB onion as prices cross Tk 200 a kg
- Onion brings tears for Dhaka residents as prices skyrocket ‘beyond low-income people’s reach’
Most Read
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Seven die in Chattogram gas line explosion
- Hasina says onion planes will arrive in two days
- Chattogram traders trash 15 tonnes of onions as prices skyrocket
- ‘Absolutely no mercy’: Leaked files show China’s mass detentions in officials’ own words
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi says she was ‘sold’ for 22,000 riyals in Saudi Arabia
- Messi goal gives Argentina 1-0 win over Brazil
- Biman Bangladesh orders two more Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets
- Young journalist found dead at home in Dhaka
- PM Hasina reaches Dubai to attend airshow